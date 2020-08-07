  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Triple Chocolate Gingerbread

August 7, 2020 | 1:55pm
Serve at holiday parties and more
Courtesy of McCormick

This recipe will transport you straight to chocolate heaven. Made with mini chocolate chips, ginger, cinnamon and chocolate pudding, this gingerbread is great for holiday parties and more. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick 

Ready in
60 m
10 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
356
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 package (2-layer size) chocolate cake mix
  • 1 package (4-serving size) chocolate instant pudding mix
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Ginger
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Allspice
  • 1/2 Cup sour cream
  • 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
  • 1/2 Cup molasses
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 1 Cup miniature chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat all ingredients, except chocolate chips, in large bowl with electric mixer on low speed just until moistened, scraping side of bowl frequently. Beat on medium speed 2 minutes or until well blended. Stir in chocolate chips.

Pour into 10-cup Bundt pan sprayed with no stick baking spray with flour.

Bake 50 minutes or until cake pulls away from side of pan and cake springs back when touched lightly. Cool in pan 15 minutes. Invert cake onto wire rack. Cool completely.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving356
Total Fat18g28%
Sugar35gN/A
Saturated5g24%
Cholesterol46mg15%
Protein4g8%
Carbs48g16%
Vitamin A30µg3%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.9%
Vitamin B60.1mg8%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.2%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.6%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium104mg10%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)37µg9%
Folic acid15µgN/A
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium43mg10%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.1%
Phosphorus165mg24%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium291mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.9%
Sodium392mg16%
Sugars, added22gN/A
Water25gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.3%
