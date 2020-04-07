Cut the bread into rectangles (so that you yield about 14 pieces).

Once the bread is cut, soak for at least 3 hours or up to overnight depending on how dense or old the bread is.

Heat up a sauté pan and add butter until it browns slightly.

Take bread out of the soak and gently pat dry on a paper towel.

Put the sugar on a plate or tray and roll the bread in the sugar to coat then gently and carefully add to the pan. Try to avoid splattering. Sear the pieces of bread. (This butter sugar ratio yields about 4 pieces and can all fit in one 10 inch sautée pan).

Brown on all sides using a spatula to help you. Once cooked to the liked desire of darkness remove from the pan and roll once more in the sugar.

If you have a torch handy you can place a little bit more sugar on your prettiest side and brûlée it, which is what we do at the restaurant.

After that you are ready to serve. It goes perfectly with your favorite vanilla ice cream or you can even pool a little of the soak on the base of a plate and put the finished torrijas on top for an elegant presentation.