Tomato Florentine Pasta Bake

Penne makes for a quicker pasta bake than the traditional lasagna, all while packing a similar flavor punch.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1/2 Pound ground turkey
- 1/2 Cup finely chopped onion
- 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
- 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
- 1/2 Cup water
- 2 1/4 Teaspoons McCormick® Oregano Leaves
- 2 Teaspoons sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Crushed Red Pepper
- 2 Cups uncooked penne pasta (6 ounces)
- 1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed dry
- 1 1/2 Cup part-skim ricotta cheese
- 1/2 Cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Cook turkey and onion in large nonstick skillet on medium heat until meat is no longer pink.
Stir in tomato sauce, tomato paste, water, oregano, sugar, cinnamon, garlic powder and red pepper.
Bring to boil.
Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, cook pasta as directed on package; drain well.
Stir pasta and well-drained spinach into sauce until well mixed.
Spread 1/2 of the pasta mixture in 11x7-inch baking dish.
Spread ricotta cheese evenly over pasta.
Top with remaining pasta mixture.
Sprinkle evenly with mozzarella cheese.
Bake 15 minutes or until heated through.
Let stand 5 minutes before serving.