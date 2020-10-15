Tomato Florentine Pasta Bake

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Cook turkey and onion in large nonstick skillet on medium heat until meat is no longer pink.

Stir in tomato sauce, tomato paste, water, oregano, sugar, cinnamon, garlic powder and red pepper.

Bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, cook pasta as directed on package; drain well.

Stir pasta and well-drained spinach into sauce until well mixed.

Spread 1/2 of the pasta mixture in 11x7-inch baking dish.

Spread ricotta cheese evenly over pasta.

Top with remaining pasta mixture.

Sprinkle evenly with mozzarella cheese.

Bake 15 minutes or until heated through.

Let stand 5 minutes before serving.