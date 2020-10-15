  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Tomato Florentine Pasta Bake

October 15, 2020 | 3:28pm
Lasagna in half the time
Courtesy of McCormick

Penne makes for a quicker pasta bake than the traditional lasagna, all while packing a similar flavor punch. 

6
Servings
402
Calories Per Serving
Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Pound ground turkey
  • 1/2 Cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
  • 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 2 1/4 Teaspoons McCormick® Oregano Leaves
  • 2 Teaspoons sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Crushed Red Pepper
  • 2 Cups uncooked penne pasta (6 ounces)
  • 1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed dry
  • 1 1/2 Cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 Cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Cook turkey and onion in large nonstick skillet on medium heat until meat is no longer pink.

Stir in tomato sauce, tomato paste, water, oregano, sugar, cinnamon, garlic powder and red pepper.

Bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, cook pasta as directed on package; drain well.

Stir pasta and well-drained spinach into sauce until well mixed.

Spread 1/2 of the pasta mixture in 11x7-inch baking dish.

Spread ricotta cheese evenly over pasta.

Top with remaining pasta mixture.

Sprinkle evenly with mozzarella cheese.

Bake 15 minutes or until heated through.

Let stand 5 minutes before serving. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving402
Total Fat17g27%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated9g47%
Cholesterol77mg26%
Protein26g53%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A385µg43%
Vitamin B120.7µg31.1%
Vitamin B60.5mg41.7%
Vitamin C26mg28%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.6%
Vitamin E3mg23%
Vitamin K237µg100%
Calcium345mg35%
Fiber5g19%
Folate (food)122µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)122µg31%
Iron4mg23%
Magnesium98mg23%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg32%
Phosphorus388mg55%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1026mg22%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg33.9%
Sodium828mg35%
Sugars, added1gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.8%
Water246gN/A
Zinc3mg29%
Tags
best recipes
cheese
ground turkey
pasta
tomato
pasta bake