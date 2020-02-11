Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

Heat olive oil over medium heat in a dutch oven or large pot. Once hot, add onions and carrots. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and starting to turn golden brown, about 6-7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute, until golden.

Add diced tomatoes, chicken broth, salt, celery salt, pepper, and brown sugar. Stir to combine and bring to a boil. Then lower heat and simmer for a minimum of 15 minutes or up to 30 minutes.

Add fresh basil leaves to the pot.

Purée mixture either using an immersion blender or pour into a high-powered blender. Puree until smooth. If using a blender, return mixture to the pot.

Bring soup to simmer again. Add ravioli to the pot and cook for the amount of time on the package directions until al dente. Add cream if using, stir to combine.

Optional: garnish with fresh basil leaves, croutons, a drizzle of cream and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

Make it a freezer meal

After pureeing basil leaves into soup, allow soup to cool completely. Note: Do not add cream or ravioli to soup. For best results add fresh to heated soup on day of serving. Transfer soup to individual freezer safe containers or freezer bags. Seal bag, removing as much air as possible and freeze. Or leave 1 inch head space in container, seal with lid and freeze. Freeze for up to 6 months.

Thaw and cook

Place bags or containers in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours to thaw. Pour bag contents into a dutch oven or large pot. Whisk together if it separated a little. Stirring often, warm over medium heat until simmering. If adding ravioli, add ravioli to the pot and cook for the amount of time on the package directions until al dente.To reheat in microwave place in a microwave safe container and cook on high for 1-2 minutes or until heated through, stirring every 30 seconds.To serve: (optional) garnish with fresh basil leaves, croutons, a drizzle of cream and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

Slow cooker directions

Saute onions, garlic and carrots until golden then add to slow cooker. Add diced tomatoes, chicken broth, salt, celery salt, pepper, and brown sugar. Stir to combine. Cover and cook on low for 3-4 hours. Add basil leaves and blend until smooth using immersion blender or blender. Add ravioli to slow cooker and cook until al dente, then add cream and serve.

Instant pot directions

Turn pressure cooker to saute feature. Add olive oil, onion, carrots and garlic. Saute until starting to soften, about 4-5 minutes. Add diced tomatoes, chicken broth, salt, celery salt, pepper, and brown sugar. Place lid on pressure cooker and set to high pressure for 12 minutes. When instant pot is finished, do a quick release. Then add in fresh basil and use immersion blender again to puree till smooth. Or pour into blender, and blend, then add back to pot. If adding ravioli, turn saute feature on. Add ravioli to the pot and cook for the amount of time on the package directions until al dente. Add cream, stir to combine. Serve immediately. Optional: garnish with fresh basil leaves, croutons, a drizzle of cream and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.