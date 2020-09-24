thanksgiving dinner cupcakes

September 24, 2020 | 2:21pm
These are not your typical cupcakes. Frost your favorite buttermilk biscuits with all the best Thanksgiving fixings.
Courtesy of French’s®
Ingredients
- 1 package (7.5 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
- 1 Cup prepared stuffing
- 1 Cup prepared mashed potatoes
- 1 Cup cooked turkey
- 1/2 Cup turkey gravy
- 1/2 Cup cranberry sauce
- 1 Cup French's® Original Crispy Fried Onions
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray 10 (2 1/2-inch) muffin-pan cups with no stick cooking spray.
Roll each biscuit into a 4-inch circle.
Press biscuit circles into bottoms and up sides of muffin-pan cups.
Fill each muffin cup with stuffing, potatoes and turkey.
Top with gravy and cranberry sauce.
Bake 20 minutes or until the biscuits are golden brown.
Top with Crispy Fried Onions and bake 2 minutes longer.
Serve with additional gravy and cranberry sauce, if desired.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving378
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated4g22%
Cholesterol24mg8%
Protein12g25%
Carbs50g17%
Vitamin A58µg6%
Vitamin B120.3µg11.3%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.5%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.7%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium48mg5%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)50µg13%
Folic acid18µgN/A
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium23mg6%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg23%
Phosphorus115mg16%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium295mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.1%
Sodium899mg37%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water133gN/A
Zinc1mg10%