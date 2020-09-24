thanksgiving dinner cupcakes

Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray 10 (2 1/2-inch) muffin-pan cups with no stick cooking spray.

Roll each biscuit into a 4-inch circle.

Press biscuit circles into bottoms and up sides of muffin-pan cups.

Fill each muffin cup with stuffing, potatoes and turkey.

Top with gravy and cranberry sauce.

Bake 20 minutes or until the biscuits are golden brown.

Top with Crispy Fried Onions and bake 2 minutes longer.

Serve with additional gravy and cranberry sauce, if desired.