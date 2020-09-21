"Thank You Very Much" Pumpkin Peanut Butter Sandwich

September 21, 2020 | 1:03pm
You just can't help falling in love with this autumnal take on Elvis Presley's favorite peanut butter and banana sandwich.
Courtesy of Very Best Baking by Nestlé
Notes
Sandwiches can also be made with pita bread, English muffins or tortillas. The pumpkin peanut butter spread is also good on crackers or with celery sticks.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup LIBBY'S® 100% Pure Pumpkin
- 1/2 Cup creamy or crunchy peanut butter
- 4 slices whole wheat or white bread
- 1 medium banana, cut into 1/4-inch slices
Directions
COMBINE pumpkin and peanut butter in small bowl until well blended. Makes 1 cup.
SPREAD 1 tablespoon pumpkin peanut butter spread on each slice. Top two slices with banana slices. Top each with second slice of bread to make sandwiches.
REFRIGERATE leftover pumpkin peanut butter spread in tightly covered container for up to 5 days.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving601
Total Fat35g54%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated7g36%
Protein21g43%
Carbs58g19%
Vitamin A125µg14%
Vitamin B60.6mg44.8%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin E6mg42%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium118mg12%
Fiber7g29%
Folate (food)110µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)130µg32%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium154mg37%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)12mg77%
Phosphorus328mg47%
Polyunsaturated9gN/A
Potassium772mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg26.6%
Sodium306mg13%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg30.9%
Water92gN/A
Zinc2mg23%