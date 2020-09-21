  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Thai Chicken Satay with Peanut-Pumpkin Sauce

September 21, 2020 | 1:56pm
Serve as an appetizer or a main dish
Thai Chicken Satay

Courtesy of Very Best Baking by Nestlé

This grilled chicken recipe served alongside a zippy peanut-pumpkin sauce is anything but boring

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
151
Calories Per Serving

Notes

If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes before threading.

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup LIBBY'S® 100% Pure Pumpkin
  • 2/3 Cups (5 fluid-ounce can) NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk
  • 1/3 Cup creamy or chunky peanut butter
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 Tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1/8 to 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 Pound boneless, skinless chicken breast meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 large red bell peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 bunches green onions, cut into 1-inch pieces (white parts only)

Directions

Place pumpkin, evaporated milk, peanut butter, chopped green onions, garlic, cilantro, lime juice, soy sauce, sugar and cayenne pepper in blender or food processor; cover.

Blend until smooth.

Combine 1/2 cup pumpkin mixture and chicken in medium bowl; cover.

Reserve remaining pumpkin mixture.

Marinate chicken in refrigerator, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour.

Alternately thread chicken, bell peppers and green onion pieces onto 30 (4-inch) skewers.

Discard any remaining marinade.

Preheat grill or broiler.

Grill or broil, turning once, for 10 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink.

Heat remaining pumpkin mixture; serve with satay.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving151
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol38mg13%
Protein14g29%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A129µg14%
Vitamin B120.1µg5%
Vitamin B60.5mg41.8%
Vitamin C49mg55%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.1%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K56µg46%
Calcium73mg7%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)47µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)47µg12%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium43mg10%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg38%
Phosphorus185mg26%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium441mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.3%
Sodium132mg6%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.6%
Water114gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8.1%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
