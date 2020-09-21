Thai Chicken Satay with Peanut-Pumpkin Sauce

This grilled chicken recipe served alongside a zippy peanut-pumpkin sauce is anything but boring.
Courtesy of Very Best Baking by Nestlé.
Notes
If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes before threading.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup LIBBY'S® 100% Pure Pumpkin
- 2/3 Cups (5 fluid-ounce can) NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk
- 1/3 Cup creamy or chunky peanut butter
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 Tablespoons lime juice
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
- 1/8 to 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 Pound boneless, skinless chicken breast meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 large red bell peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 bunches green onions, cut into 1-inch pieces (white parts only)
Directions
Place pumpkin, evaporated milk, peanut butter, chopped green onions, garlic, cilantro, lime juice, soy sauce, sugar and cayenne pepper in blender or food processor; cover.
Blend until smooth.
Combine 1/2 cup pumpkin mixture and chicken in medium bowl; cover.
Reserve remaining pumpkin mixture.
Marinate chicken in refrigerator, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour.
Alternately thread chicken, bell peppers and green onion pieces onto 30 (4-inch) skewers.
Discard any remaining marinade.
Preheat grill or broiler.
Grill or broil, turning once, for 10 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink.
Heat remaining pumpkin mixture; serve with satay.