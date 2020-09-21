Thai Chicken Satay with Peanut-Pumpkin Sauce

Place pumpkin, evaporated milk, peanut butter, chopped green onions, garlic, cilantro, lime juice, soy sauce, sugar and cayenne pepper in blender or food processor; cover.

Blend until smooth.

Combine 1/2 cup pumpkin mixture and chicken in medium bowl; cover.

Reserve remaining pumpkin mixture.

Marinate chicken in refrigerator, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour.



Alternately thread chicken, bell peppers and green onion pieces onto 30 (4-inch) skewers.

Discard any remaining marinade.



Preheat grill or broiler.



Grill or broil, turning once, for 10 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink.

Heat remaining pumpkin mixture; serve with satay.