Tempeh and Walnut Ground

Heat the oil in a large skillet. Add the onion and sauté over medium heat until translucent. Add the bell pepper and continue to sauté until the onion is slightly browned, 6 to 8 minutes.

Cut the block of tempeh into a few chunks. Place in a food processor and pulse a few times.

Add the walnut pieces and the onion and pepper mixture and pulse until everything is finely and evenly chopped. Be careful not to overprocess—you don’t want to turn this into a puree.

Transfer the mixture to the same skillet. Add the tomato sauce, chili powder, paprika, cumin, and salt and pepper. Stir and bring to a gentle simmer over medium-high heat. Lower the heat and cook for 15 to 20 minutes to allow the flavors to heighten and blend, stirring often.

Serve straight from the skillet, or cool and store for future use. This keeps in the refrigerator in a well-sealed container for up to four days. It freezes well, too.