Tempeh and Mushroom Chorizo

Cut the block of tempeh into a fewchunks. Combine the tempeh andmushrooms in a food processor andpulse until themixtureis reduced to crumbles. Take care not to over do it—you don’t want to wind up with a puree.

Heat the oil in a medium skillet. Add the onion and sauté over medium heat until golden. Add the tempeh mixture and continue to sauté until it turns golden here and there, stirring occasionally.

Add the barbecue sauce, paprika, chili powder, and oregano. Continue to cook until the mixture begins to brown lightly, turning it over frequently, about 10 minutes

Remove from the heat and season with hot sauce and additional paprika, if desired.

Store leftovers in the refrigerator in a well-sealed container for up to four days, or freeze for later use.