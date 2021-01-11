Tempeh and Mushroom Chorizo

Chorizo, a spicy sausage popular in Mexican cooking, is easy to make with plant-based alternatives. This recipe crumbles tempeh and seasons it with paprika and chili powder. Add it to tacos and top the dish with cilantro and vegan sour cream.
Recipe courtesy of Nava Atlas, author of Plant-Powered Protein: 125 Recipes for Using Today's Amazing Meat Alternatives
Ingredients
- 1 (8-ounce) package tempeh
- 1 Cup cleaned, stemmed and coarsely chopped cremini (baby bella) mushrooms
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 Cup very finely chopped onion
- 3/4 Cups bottled barbecue sauce
- 1 Tablespoon smoked paprika or barbecue seasoning, or more to taste
- 2 Teaspoons chili powder
- 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 Teaspoons sriracha or other hot sauce, or to taste
Directions
Cut the block of tempeh into a fewchunks. Combine the tempeh andmushrooms in a food processor andpulse until themixtureis reduced to crumbles. Take care not to over do it—you don’t want to wind up with a puree.
Heat the oil in a medium skillet. Add the onion and sauté over medium heat until golden. Add the tempeh mixture and continue to sauté until it turns golden here and there, stirring occasionally.
Add the barbecue sauce, paprika, chili powder, and oregano. Continue to cook until the mixture begins to brown lightly, turning it over frequently, about 10 minutes
Remove from the heat and season with hot sauce and additional paprika, if desired.
Store leftovers in the refrigerator in a well-sealed container for up to four days, or freeze for later use.