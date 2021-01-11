  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Tempeh and Mushroom Chorizo

January 11, 2021 | 5:03pm
Perfect for tacos, scrambled eggs and more
Guajillo studio/Shutterstock

Chorizo, a spicy sausage popular in Mexican cooking, is easy to make with plant-based alternatives. This recipe crumbles tempeh and seasons it with paprika and chili powder. Add it to tacos and top the dish with cilantro and vegan sour cream. 

Recipe courtesy of Nava Atlas, author of Plant-Powered Protein: 125 Recipes for Using Today's Amazing Meat Alternatives

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
247
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) package tempeh
  • 1 Cup cleaned, stemmed and coarsely chopped cremini (baby bella) mushrooms
  • 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 Cup very finely chopped onion
  • 3/4 Cups bottled barbecue sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon smoked paprika or barbecue seasoning, or more to taste
  • 2 Teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 Teaspoons sriracha or other hot sauce, or to taste

Directions

Cut the block of tempeh into a fewchunks. Combine the tempeh andmushrooms in a food processor andpulse until themixtureis reduced to crumbles. Take care not to over do it—you don’t want to wind up with a puree.

Heat the oil in a medium skillet. Add the onion and sauté over medium heat until golden. Add the tempeh mixture and continue to sauté until it turns golden here and there, stirring occasionally.

Add the barbecue sauce, paprika, chili powder, and oregano. Continue to cook until the mixture begins to brown lightly, turning it over frequently, about 10 minutes

Remove from the heat and season with hot sauce and additional paprika, if desired.

Store leftovers in the refrigerator in a well-sealed container for up to four days, or freeze for later use.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving247
Total Fat10g16%
Sugar19gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Protein12g24%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A28µg3%
Vitamin B60.2mg18.6%
Vitamin C3mg4%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K15µg12%
Calcium103mg10%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg6%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium61mg14%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus186mg27%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium469mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24.8%
Sodium658mg27%
Water91gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8.6%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tempeh and Mushroom Chorizo