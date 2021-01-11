Tempeh Bacon Chunks

If you follow a plant-based lifestyle, there may be a few foods you miss, like bacon. The crispy, greasy breakfast food is unbeatable. But now, thanks to this recipe, you have a great alternative. Tempeh is broken into bits, flavored with liquid smoke and paprika, and baked in the oven for about 30 minutes.

Reprinted with permission from HOT FOR FOOD ALL DAY. Copyright ©2021 by Lauren Toyota. Published by Ten Speed Press, anim print of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.