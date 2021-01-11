  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Tempeh Bacon Chunks

January 11, 2021 | 2:55pm
Add to a salad, eggs and more
Courtesy of Lauren Toyota

If you follow a plant-based lifestyle, there may be a few foods you miss, like bacon. The crispy, greasy breakfast food is unbeatable. But now, thanks to this recipe, you have a great alternative. Tempeh is broken into bits, flavored with liquid smoke and paprika, and baked in the oven for about 30 minutes.

Reprinted with permission from HOT FOR FOOD ALL DAY. Copyright ©2021 by Lauren Toyota. Published by Ten Speed Press, anim print of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
69
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons gluten-free tamari or low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon avocado oil or neutral vegetable oil
  • 1 Tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1/2 Tablespoon liquid smoke
  • 1/2 Tablespoon nutritional yeast
  • 1/2 Teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 (8 oz/227 g) tempeh (about 2 cups crumbled)
  • Sea salt, to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Line a baking sheet with a Silpat mat or parchment paper.

In a mixing bowl, combine the tamari or soy sauce, oil, maple syrup, liquid smoke, nutritional yeast, smoked paprika, and garlic powder.

Using your hands, tear the tempeh into small chunks directly into the marinade and toss to coat evenly.

Lay out the marinated tempeh chunks on the prepared baking sheet in one even layer, with chunks slightly spaced apart. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, flipping halfway through the bake time, until drier-looking, golden brown, and slightly caramelized on the edges.

Sprinkle with the sea salt. Store leftovers in the fridge and consume within 10 days.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving69
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated0.4g2%
Protein3g6%
Carbs5g2%
Vitamin A7µg1%
Vitamin B121µg40.8%
Vitamin B61mg95%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.9%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.2%
Calcium16mg2%
Fiber0.7g2.7%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Folic acid30µgN/A
Iron0.5mg2.6%
Magnesium16mg4%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg46%
Phosphorus33mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium76mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg100%
Sodium258mg11%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Thiamin (B1)1mg100%
Water13gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.6%
Tempeh Bacon Chunks