4.5
2 ratings

Tamale Skillet

October 20, 2020
Great served for breakfast or dinner
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

If you like a versatile recipe, this is the one for you. Eggs are mixed with green chiles, hot pepper cheese and tomato salsa, then served in a corn tortilla. The flavorful and spicy dish is great for breakfast or dinner. 

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best

Ready in
30 m
20 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
294
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon Land O Lakes® Butter
  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 10 6-inch corn tortillas, torn into bite-size pieces
  • 1 medium (1/2 cup) onion , chopped
  • 1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 6 Eggland's Best Eggs (large), well beaten
  • 1 (8-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
  • 4 (3/4-ounce) slices hot pepper cheese
  • 1 Cup fresh tomato salsa

Directions

Melt butter and oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat.

Add tortilla pieces, onion, chiles and salt.

Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, 6-8 minutes or until tortillas start to turn golden brown.

Reduce heat to medium-low. Pour beaten eggs and corn over tortillas.

Cook, stirring occasionally, 1-2 minutes or until eggs are set.

Top with cheese slices. Remove from heat; cover.

Let stand 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Top with salsa.

Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving294
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated6g29%
Cholesterol180mg60%
Protein13g26%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A135µg15%
Vitamin B120.5µg21.3%
Vitamin B60.3mg24.2%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D1µg6.5%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium178mg18%
Fiber5g19%
Folate (food)55µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)55µg14%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium52mg12%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus317mg45%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium370mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24.3%
Sodium617mg26%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water160gN/A
Zinc2mg16%
