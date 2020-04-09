Sweet and Spicy Marinated Steaks

April 9, 2020
This steak recipes uses, believe it or not, Dr. Pepper as a marinade, and is served with a salad topped by a creamy avocado dressing.
This recipe is courtesy of Catherine Pappas, Living the Gourmet.
Ingredients
For the steaks
- 3 Pounds boneless sirloin steaks
- 12 Ounces can of Dr. Pepper
- 2 inch piece of fresh ginger, grated
- 1 jalapeño, grilled and chopped with seeds
- 3 large pieces of garlic, grilled and chopped
- 2 Tablespoons sesame oil
- 1/2 Cup ketchup
- 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 Teaspoon nutmeg
For the salad and dressing
- 1 avocado
- 1 garlic clove, large
- 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 Cup milk
- 3 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- Salad greens of your choice
Directions
For the steaks
In a small cast iron frying pan, slightly char the garlic and jalapeño. Pinch the garlic from its skin and chop.
Combine all of the ingredients for the marinade in a large bowl.
Add the steaks, cover and refrigerate for at least one hour or more.
Heat a cast iron griddle or barbecue, and grill the steaks to desired degree of doneness.
For the salad and dressing
Combine all dressing ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth and creamy.
Serve with your favorite salad greens.