4.5
2 ratings

Sweet and Spicy Marinated Steaks

April 9, 2020
Yes, Dr. Pepper counts as a marinade
Sweet and Spicy Marinated Steaks

Photo courtesy of Catherine Pappas/Living the Gourmet

This steak recipes uses, believe it or not, Dr. Pepper as a marinade, and is served with a salad topped by a creamy avocado dressing.

This recipe is courtesy of Catherine Pappas, Living the Gourmet.

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
3
Servings
Ingredients

For the steaks

  • 3 Pounds boneless sirloin steaks
  • 12 Ounces can of Dr. Pepper
  • 2 inch piece of fresh ginger, grated
  • 1 jalapeño, grilled and chopped with seeds
  • 3 large pieces of garlic, grilled and chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons sesame oil
  • 1/2 Cup ketchup
  • 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon nutmeg

For the salad and dressing

  • 1 avocado
  • 1 garlic clove, large
  • 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 Cup milk
  • 3 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • Salad greens of your choice

Directions

For the steaks

In a small cast iron frying pan, slightly char the garlic and jalapeño. Pinch the garlic from its skin and chop.

Combine all of the ingredients for the marinade in a large bowl.

Add the steaks, cover and refrigerate for at least one hour or more.

Heat a cast iron griddle or barbecue, and grill the steaks to desired degree of doneness.

For the salad and dressing

Combine all dressing ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth and creamy.

Serve with your favorite salad greens.

