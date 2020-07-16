July 16, 2020 | 10:26am
Courtesy of King's Hawaiian
Perfect served as an appetizer or for lunch, these sweet and spicy avocado sliders are made with hummus, onion, avocado and cheddar cheese.
Recipe courtesy of King's Hawaiian
Ingredients
- 1 package KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Rolls
- 1 (10 ounce) tub Sabra Jalapeno Hummus
- 5 Avocados, diced large
- 1/3 Cup Fresh lime juice
- 1 Teaspoon Salt
- 1/2 Cup Diced yellow onion
- 1 Cup Shredded sharp cheddar cheeses
- 1 Cup Cilantro, leafs
Directions
Cut rolls in half horizontally and then separate into individual rolls (with a top and a bottom). Set aside.
Combine Sabra Jalapeño Hummus with fresh avocado, lime juice and salt.
Place avocado mixture on top of the bottom half of the Kings Hawaiian rolls.
Place diced yellow onions, cilantro and shredded cheddar on top of the avocado mixture. Cover with the roll top.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving263
Total Fat22g33%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated5g24%
Cholesterol11mg4%
Protein7g14%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A41µg5%
Vitamin B60.3mg25.9%
Vitamin C13mg15%
Vitamin E2mg15%
Vitamin K27µg22%
Calcium103mg10%
Fiber9g35%
Folate (food)111µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)114µg28%
Folic acid2µgN/A
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium52mg12%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg13%
Phosphorus154mg22%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium598mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.4%
Sodium364mg15%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.1%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water110gN/A
Zinc2mg14%