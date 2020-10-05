Sweet Spiced Brown Rice and Gingered Lentils with Caramelized Onions

Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large (4-quart) saucepan over medium heat until hot.

Add rice and chopped onion; cook and stir until onion softens, about 5 minutes.

Stir in 4 cloves of the garlic, the sweet spice blend and 1 teaspoon salt; cook and stir, 30 seconds.

Stir in 3 cups water.

Heat to a boil; reduce heat to very low.

Cover the pan with a piece of parchment paper and then the lid.

Cook, stirring once or twice, until rice is tender and water is absorbed, 35 to 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, put lentils, cinnamon stick, ginger and remaining 2 cloves of the garlic in a medium saucepan.

Add 3 cups water and remaining ½ teaspoon salt.

Heat to a boil over medium heat.

Reduce heat to low.

Simmer, covered, until lentils are tender, but not falling apart, 25 to 30 minutes.

Discard cinnamon stick; drain lentils in a colander.

Stir drained lentils into cooked rice.

Cook over low to heat everything through, about 5 minutes. (If working in advance, turn the contents of the pan out onto a large rimmed baking sheet. Refrigerate uncovered until cool. Transfer to a covered container; refrigerate up to 3 days.)

Shortly before serving, heat a large cast-iron or heavy nonstick skillet until hot.

Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil; add the rice and lentil mixture.

Cook, stirring, to heat through and crisp up some of the rice a bit, about 5 minutes.

Stir in the caramelized onions to heat through.

Taste and add salt if needed.

Sprinkle with cilantro leaves and fried onions.

Serve hot.