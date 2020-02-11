Sweet Milk Homemade Waffles

Diner-worthy waffles, from the comfort of your kitchen

This sweet and fluffly waffle recipe is straight from a grandmother's recipe box. The Daily Meal contributor Karrie Truman found this traditional waffle recipe while cooking through her great-grandmothers old recipes. This sweet breakfast will make you feel nostalgic for your days devouring simple and delicious waffles at your local diner. Drizzed in melted butter and maple syrup, these waffles are truly decadent.

This recipe is courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver.