Sweet Milk Homemade Waffles

February 11, 2020
Courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver
This sweet and fluffly waffle recipe is straight from a grandmother's recipe box. The Daily Meal contributor Karrie Truman found this traditional waffle recipe while cooking through her great-grandmothers old recipes. This sweet breakfast will make you feel nostalgic for your days devouring simple and delicious waffles at your local diner. Drizzed in melted butter and maple syrup, these waffles are truly decadent.
This recipe is courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups pastry flour
- 3 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1 1/4 Cup milk
- 2 eggs, yokes and whites separated
- 2 Tablespoons melted butter
Directions
Mix and sift dry ingredients. Add milk gradually and add egg yoke, well beaten. Fold in whites of eggs beaten stiff. Then add in melted butter.
Pour batter into heated waffle maker and cook till golden.
Servings3
Calories Per Serving520
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated8g39%
Cholesterol137mg46%
Protein14g29%
Carbs82g27%
Vitamin A157µg17%
Vitamin B120.7µg30.4%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.9%
Vitamin D81IU100%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.1%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium485mg48%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)62µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)276µg69%
Folic acid126µgN/A
Iron8mg43%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg39%
Phosphorus678mg97%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium272mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg53.8%
Sodium558mg23%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.9mg72.8%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water125gN/A
Zinc1mg12%