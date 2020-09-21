  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Sweet and Smoky Pumpkin Seeds

September 21, 2020 | 5:02pm
Put those pumpkin guts to use
Sweet and smoky pumpkin seeds

Courtesy of McCormick

After carving the perfect jack-o'-lantern, celebrate your work with these sweet and smoky pumpkin seeds. 

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h 30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h 15 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
172
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
5 Roasted Pumpkin Seed Recipes
Pumpkin Pie to Pumpkin Bread: Tasty Recipes Made With Canned Pumpkin
8 Pumpkin Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups fresh pumpkin seeds
  • 1/3 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Smoked Paprika
  • 1 egg white

Directions

Preheat oven to 250°F.

Spread pumpkin seeds in single layer on greased foil-lined baking sheet.

Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until pumpkin seeds are dry.

Mix sugar and smoked paprika in small bowl. Set aside.

Beat egg white in large bowl until foamy.

Add dried pumpkin seeds; toss to coat.

Gradually add sugar mixture, tossing to coat evenly.

Spread seeds in single layer on same baking sheet.

Bake 1 hour, stirring seeds after 30 minutes.

Cool slightly then break apart.

Cool completely.

Store in airtight container up to 2 weeks.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving172
Total Fat13g20%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Protein8g16%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A6µg1%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.2%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium13mg1%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)15µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)15µg4%
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium153mg37%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus319mg46%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium218mg5%
Sodium6mgN/A
Sugars, added7gN/A
Water4gN/A
Zinc2mg18%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Paprika
Pumpkin
snack
sugar
sweet and smoky pumpkin seeds