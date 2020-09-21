September 21, 2020 | 5:02pm
After carving the perfect jack-o'-lantern, celebrate your work with these sweet and smoky pumpkin seeds.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 2 Cups fresh pumpkin seeds
- 1/3 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Smoked Paprika
- 1 egg white
Directions
Preheat oven to 250°F.
Spread pumpkin seeds in single layer on greased foil-lined baking sheet.
Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until pumpkin seeds are dry.
Mix sugar and smoked paprika in small bowl. Set aside.
Beat egg white in large bowl until foamy.
Add dried pumpkin seeds; toss to coat.
Gradually add sugar mixture, tossing to coat evenly.
Spread seeds in single layer on same baking sheet.
Bake 1 hour, stirring seeds after 30 minutes.
Cool slightly then break apart.
Cool completely.
Store in airtight container up to 2 weeks.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving172
Total Fat13g20%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Protein8g16%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A6µg1%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.2%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium13mg1%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)15µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)15µg4%
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium153mg37%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus319mg46%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium218mg5%
Sodium6mgN/A
Sugars, added7gN/A
Water4gN/A
Zinc2mg18%