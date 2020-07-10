July 10, 2020 | 1:33pm
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat
This summer tomato vegetable soup is the perfect, light and refreshing summer dish.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- 2 Hunt's® Diced Tomatoes with Roasted Garlic, undrained
- 2 Hunt's® Tomato Sauce-No Salt Added
- 1 Cup diced zucchini (1 cup = 1 med)
- 1 Cup diced green bell pepper (1 cup = 1 med)
- 1/2 Cup diced red onion
- 1 Cup water
- 3 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon garlic salt
Directions
Place tomatoes with their juice, the bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, vinegars, oil and cilantro in food processor or blender container; cover.
Process just until blended. (Do not puree. Mixture should still be chunky.) Pour into medium bowl; cover.
Refrigerate at least 1 hour, or until chilled. Season with salt and pepper to taste, if desired.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving36
Total Fat0.3g0.4%
Sugar3gN/A
Protein2g3%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A24µg3%
Vitamin B60.2mg18.8%
Vitamin C36mg40%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.4%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium29mg3%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg5%
Iron0.5mg2.5%
Magnesium15mg4%
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.4%
Phosphorus40mg6%
Potassium257mg5%
Sodium8mgN/A
Water145gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.7%