4.5
2 ratings

Summer Tomato Vegetable Soup

July 10, 2020 | 1:33pm
A light and easy dish
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat

This summer tomato vegetable soup is the perfect, light and refreshing summer dish. 

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Ready in
75 m
15 m
(prepare time)
60 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
36
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Hunt's® Diced Tomatoes with Roasted Garlic, undrained
  • 2 Hunt's® Tomato Sauce-No Salt Added
  • 1 Cup diced zucchini (1 cup = 1 med)
  • 1 Cup diced green bell pepper (1 cup = 1 med)
  • 1/2 Cup diced red onion
  • 1 Cup water
  • 3 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon garlic salt

Directions

Place tomatoes with their juice, the bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, vinegars, oil and cilantro in food processor or blender container; cover.

Process just until blended. (Do not puree. Mixture should still be chunky.) Pour into medium bowl; cover.

Refrigerate at least 1 hour, or until chilled. Season with salt and pepper to taste, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving36
Total Fat0.3g0.4%
Sugar3gN/A
Protein2g3%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A24µg3%
Vitamin B60.2mg18.8%
Vitamin C36mg40%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.4%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium29mg3%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg5%
Iron0.5mg2.5%
Magnesium15mg4%
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.4%
Phosphorus40mg6%
Potassium257mg5%
Sodium8mgN/A
Water145gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.7%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
