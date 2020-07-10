  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Summer Quinoa Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

July 10, 2020 | 2:46pm
Fill up with this guilt-free side dish
Photo courtesy of Planet Oat

Quinoa is cooked to perfection and added to a bowl with tomatoes, balls of mozzarella and chopped red onion. 

Recipe courtesy of Planet Oat

Ready in
40 m
5 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
590
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the salad

  • 2 Cups Planet Oat Extra Creamy
  • 1 Cup uncooked white quinoa, rinsed
  • 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 medium red onion, finely diced
  • 8 Ounces fresh mozzarella balls (cherry size), halved
  • 3/4 Cups loosely packed basil leaves, torn into small pieces or slivered

For the salad dressing

  • 1/4 Cup Planet Oat Extra Creamy
  • 1/4 Cup + 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1/2 Tablespoon honey
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges (for serving)

Directions

For the salad

Add Planet Oat to a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Add quinoa, cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer quinoa for 15-20 minutes, until quinoa is translucent. Fluff with a fork and let cool.

In a large bowl, combine quinoa, tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella and basil. 

For the salad dressing

Combine Planet Oat, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, honey, salt and pepper to a mason jar with lid and shake until well combined or add ingredients to a small blender and blend until incorporated. Season to taste. 

Pour dressing over quinoa salad and toss to combine. Serve immediately or refrigerate and serve chilled. Serve with lemon wedges.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving590
Total Fat28g43%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated8g39%
Cholesterol30mg10%
Protein23g46%
Carbs64g21%
Vitamin A101µg11%
Vitamin B120.9µg35.9%
Vitamin B60.3mg23.1%
Vitamin C19mg22%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K26µg22%
Calcium255mg25%
Fiber10g39%
Folate (food)102µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)102µg26%
Iron5mg26%
Magnesium178mg42%
Monounsaturated14gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus591mg84%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium628mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23%
Sodium341mg14%
Sugars, added1gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg49.5%
Water111gN/A
Zinc4mg41%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
