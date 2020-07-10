Summer Quinoa Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

Quinoa is cooked to perfection and added to a bowl with tomatoes, balls of mozzarella and chopped red onion.
Recipe courtesy of Planet Oat
Ingredients
For the salad
- 2 Cups Planet Oat Extra Creamy
- 1 Cup uncooked white quinoa, rinsed
- 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 medium red onion, finely diced
- 8 Ounces fresh mozzarella balls (cherry size), halved
- 3/4 Cups loosely packed basil leaves, torn into small pieces or slivered
For the salad dressing
- 1/4 Cup Planet Oat Extra Creamy
- 1/4 Cup + 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1/2 Tablespoon honey
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges (for serving)
Directions
For the salad
Add Planet Oat to a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Add quinoa, cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer quinoa for 15-20 minutes, until quinoa is translucent. Fluff with a fork and let cool.
In a large bowl, combine quinoa, tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella and basil.
For the salad dressing
Combine Planet Oat, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, honey, salt and pepper to a mason jar with lid and shake until well combined or add ingredients to a small blender and blend until incorporated. Season to taste.
Pour dressing over quinoa salad and toss to combine. Serve immediately or refrigerate and serve chilled. Serve with lemon wedges.