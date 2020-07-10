Summer Black Bean Soup

July 10, 2020 | 12:50pm
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat
This no cook soup has black bean refried beans, tomato sauce and cumin.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- 2 cans (16 oz each) Rosarita® Low Fat Black Bean Refried Beans
- 1 can (10 oz each) Ro*Tel® Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained, liquid reserved
- 1 can (8 oz each) Hunt's® Tomato Sauce-No Salt Added
- 1-1/2 Cup water
- 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 avocado, pitted, peeled, diced
Directions
Combine refried beans, liquid from tomatoes, tomato sauce, water and cumin in large bowl; mix well. Spoon evenly into 6 shallow bowls. Top each with drained tomatoes and avocado.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving210
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Protein9g18%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A30µg3%
Vitamin B60.4mg28.8%
Vitamin C127mg100%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K17µg14%
Calcium61mg6%
Fiber9g34%
Folate (food)55µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)55µg14%
Iron3mg18%
Magnesium76mg18%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus180mg26%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium812mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.9%
Sodium678mg28%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.2%
Water243gN/A
Zinc1mg11%