  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Summer Black Bean Soup

July 10, 2020 | 12:50pm
Soup doesn't just have to be for winter
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat

This no cook soup has black bean refried beans, tomato sauce and cumin. 

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Ready in
15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
210
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
7 Summer Shortcake Recipes
8 Healthy Summer Dinner Recipes
Salmon Recipes Perfect for Summer

Ingredients

  • 2 cans (16 oz each) Rosarita® Low Fat Black Bean Refried Beans
  • 1 can (10 oz each) Ro*Tel® Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained, liquid reserved
  • 1 can (8 oz each) Hunt's® Tomato Sauce-No Salt Added
  • 1-1/2 Cup water
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 avocado, pitted, peeled, diced

Directions

Combine refried beans, liquid from tomatoes, tomato sauce, water and cumin in large bowl; mix well. Spoon evenly into 6 shallow bowls. Top each with drained tomatoes and avocado.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving210
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Protein9g18%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A30µg3%
Vitamin B60.4mg28.8%
Vitamin C127mg100%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K17µg14%
Calcium61mg6%
Fiber9g34%
Folate (food)55µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)55µg14%
Iron3mg18%
Magnesium76mg18%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus180mg26%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium812mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.9%
Sodium678mg28%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.2%
Water243gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
appetizer recipes
best recipes
cold dishes
easy summer recipes