Stuffing cups

Save room for all of your favorite Thanksgiving side dishes with these individual servings of stuffing. This comforting recipe is flavored with sage, nutmeg and vegetable stock.
Recipe courtesy of Little Northern Bakehouse
Ingredients
- 1 Seeds & Grains bread, cubed
- 8 Tablespoons melted vegan buttery spread, plus more to grease muffin tins
- 2 Cups leeks, finely chopped
- 1 Cup celery, finely diced
- pinch nutmeg
- 2 Tablespoons ground golden flaxseeds
- 6 Tablespoons warm water
- 1 Cup vegetable stock
- salt & pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350F and grease a muffin tin with buttery spread.
In a small bowl, make a flax egg by mixing the ground flaxseed and water and let sit for 10 minutes.
Melt buttery spread in a large skillet, add leeks and celery, and sauce over medium heat until softened but not coloured.
Toss bread cubes, veggies, herbs, and nutmeg in a large bowl. In a separate bow, mix the vegetable stock and the flax egg.
Pour the liquid mixture over the bread mixture and toss until the bread is well-coated. Fill the muffin tin with the mixture.
Bake for 25-30 minutes until browned and holding together. Rest for 5 minutes before gently transferring to a cooling rack.