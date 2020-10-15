Stuffing cups

Preheat the oven to 350F and grease a muffin tin with buttery spread.

In a small bowl, make a flax egg by mixing the ground flaxseed and water and let sit for 10 minutes.

Melt buttery spread in a large skillet, add leeks and celery, and sauce over medium heat until softened but not coloured.

Toss bread cubes, veggies, herbs, and nutmeg in a large bowl. In a separate bow, mix the vegetable stock and the flax egg.

Pour the liquid mixture over the bread mixture and toss until the bread is well-coated. Fill the muffin tin with the mixture.

Bake for 25-30 minutes until browned and holding together. Rest for 5 minutes before gently transferring to a cooling rack.