4.5
2 ratings

Stuffed Pepper Casserole

October 29, 2020 | 1:09pm
A savory take on a popular dish
Stuffed Pepper Casserole

Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company

Stuffed bell peppers are always a delight, but this recipe combines stuffing, corn and ground beef for a casserole unlike any other.

Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company.

Ready in
45
15 m
(prepare time)
30
(cook time)
4
Servings
524
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 Cups Pepperidge Farm® Herb Seasoned Stuffing
  • 1 Tablespoon butter, melted
  • 1 Pound ground beef
  • 1 medium onion, chopped (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1 can (14.5 ounces) canned whole tomatoes, cut up
  • 1 can (about 8 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
  • 2 medium green pepper, cut lengthwise into quarters

Directions

Stir 1/4 cup stuffing and butter in a medium bowl.

Cook the beef and onion in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat until the beef is well browned, stirring often to separate meat.  Pour off any fat.

Stir the tomatoes and corn in the skillet.  Add the remaining stuffing and mix lightly.

Arrange the peppers, cut-side up, in a 2-quart shallow baking dish.  Spoon the beef mixture over the peppers.  Cover the baking dish.

Bake at 400°F. for 25 minutes or until the peppers are tender.  Sprinkle with the reserved stuffing mixture.  Bake, uncovered, for 5 minutes or until the topping is golden.

Tip: To melt the butter, remove the wrapper and place the butter into a microwavable cup.  Cover and microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving524
Total Fat28g43%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated11g54%
Cholesterol89mg30%
Protein26g52%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A61µg7%
Vitamin B122µg100%
Vitamin B60.7mg55.7%
Vitamin C63mg70%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.1%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium101mg10%
Fiber6g22%
Folate (food)75µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)125µg31%
Folic acid29µgN/A
Iron5mg25%
Magnesium58mg14%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg52%
Phosphorus289mg41%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium796mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg31%
Sodium794mg33%
Thiamin (B1)0.9mg75.2%
Trans1gN/A
Water284gN/A
Zinc5mg50%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
