stuffed pepper casserole

Stir 1/4 cup stuffing and butter in a medium bowl.

Cook the beef and onion in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat until the beef is well browned, stirring often to separate meat. Pour off any fat.

Stir the tomatoes and corn in the skillet. Add the remaining stuffing and mix lightly.

Arrange the peppers, cut-side up, in a 2-quart shallow baking dish. Spoon the beef mixture over the peppers. Cover the baking dish.

Bake at 400°F. for 25 minutes or until the peppers are tender. Sprinkle with the reserved stuffing mixture. Bake, uncovered, for 5 minutes or until the topping is golden.

Tip: To melt the butter, remove the wrapper and place the butter into a microwavable cup. Cover and microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds.