Strawberry Lemonade Frozen Pops

May 20, 2020 | 2:09pm
JeniFoto/Shutterstock
Strawberry lemonade is one of those simple summertime pleasures; transform those classic flavors into these easy frozen pops.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup water
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 2 Cups frozen strawberries
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Pure Lemon Extract
Directions
Bring water and sugar to boil in small saucepan on medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat. Cool to room temperature.
Pour syrup into blender container. Add frozen strawberries and lemon extract; cover. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into popsicle molds.
Freeze 4 hours or overnight or until firm.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving61
Sugar14gN/A
Protein0.2g0.3%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A0.7µg0.1%
Vitamin C15mg17%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.7%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium7mg1%
Fiber0.8g3.2%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg2%
Iron0.3mg1.6%
Magnesium4mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.1%
Phosphorus5mg1%
Potassium56mg1%
Sodium2mgN/A
Sugars, added12gN/A
Water63gN/A
Tags