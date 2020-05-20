  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Strawberry Lemonade Frozen Pops

May 20, 2020 | 2:09pm
Start with simple syrup then add frozen strawberries and lemon extract for a refreshing frozen fruit pop
JeniFoto/Shutterstock

Strawberry lemonade is one of those simple summertime pleasures; transform those classic flavors into these easy frozen pops.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
61
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
7 Frozen Shrimp Recipes (Slideshow)
Summer's Best Frozen Cocktail Recipes
15 Best Lemonade Recipes of All Time

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup water
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 2 Cups frozen strawberries
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Pure Lemon Extract

Directions

Bring water and sugar to boil in small saucepan on medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat. Cool to room temperature.

Pour syrup into blender container. Add frozen strawberries and lemon extract; cover. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into popsicle molds.

Freeze 4 hours or overnight or until firm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving61
Sugar14gN/A
Protein0.2g0.3%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A0.7µg0.1%
Vitamin C15mg17%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.7%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium7mg1%
Fiber0.8g3.2%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg2%
Iron0.3mg1.6%
Magnesium4mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.1%
Phosphorus5mg1%
Potassium56mg1%
Sodium2mgN/A
Sugars, added12gN/A
Water63gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes