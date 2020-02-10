  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Strawberry Daiquiri

February 10, 2020 | 12:31pm
By
It's 5 o'clock somewhere.
Strawberry daiquiri
iStock/courtneyk

Whether you're sitting poolside or relaxing after the work week, a strawberry daiquiri is the perfect way to unwind. We've got you covered on a go-to recipe that is sure to be an absolute crowd pleaser. 

Ready in
7
5
(prepare time)
2
(cook time)
6
Servings
116
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Cup frozen strawberries
  • 6 Ounces white rum
  • 4 Ounces lime juice
  • 4 Tablespoons sugar

Directions

In a blender combine the frozen strawberries, rum, lime juice and sugar and blend until you've reached your desired texture. Pour and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving116
Sugar10gN/A
Protein0.2g0.5%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A1µgN/A
Vitamin C21mg23%
Vitamin E0.1mg1%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium9mg1%
Fiber0.9g3.4%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)8µg2%
Iron0.3mg1.9%
Magnesium6mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.2%
Phosphorus9mg1%
Potassium78mg2%
Sodium1mgN/A
Sugars, added8gN/A
Water70gN/A
Tags
best recipes
Cocktail
Juice
Rum
strawberry
strawberry daiquiri