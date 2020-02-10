February 10, 2020 | 12:31pm
iStock/courtneyk
Whether you're sitting poolside or relaxing after the work week, a strawberry daiquiri is the perfect way to unwind. We've got you covered on a go-to recipe that is sure to be an absolute crowd pleaser.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup frozen strawberries
- 6 Ounces white rum
- 4 Ounces lime juice
- 4 Tablespoons sugar
Directions
In a blender combine the frozen strawberries, rum, lime juice and sugar and blend until you've reached your desired texture. Pour and serve.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving116
Sugar10gN/A
Protein0.2g0.5%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A1µgN/A
Vitamin C21mg23%
Vitamin E0.1mg1%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium9mg1%
Fiber0.9g3.4%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)8µg2%
Iron0.3mg1.9%
Magnesium6mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.2%
Phosphorus9mg1%
Potassium78mg2%
Sodium1mgN/A
Sugars, added8gN/A
Water70gN/A