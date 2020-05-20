Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream Sandwiches

Mix 3 cups of the mini marshmallows and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the coconut oil in a large microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Stir until completely melted and smooth. Add 3 cups of the cereal; stir until well blended. Press cereal mixture evenly into bottom of foil-lined 9-inch square baking dish sprayed with no stick cooking spray. Cool completely.

Meanwhile, place coconut cream, strawberries and sugar in blender container. Cover. Blend until completely smooth. Pour mixture evenly over cooled cereal crust. Cover with foil. Freeze 45 minutes or until firm.

Mix remaining 3 cups marshmallows and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons coconut oil in large microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Stir until completely melted and smooth. Add remaining 3 cups cereal; stir until well blended. Spread cereal mixture over frozen coconut layer, pressing gently to create an even layer. Cover with foil. Freeze 2 hours longer or until completely frozen. Slice into bars to serve. Store leftovers in freezer.