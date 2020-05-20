  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream Sandwiches

May 20, 2020 | 2:42pm
Take a trip down nostalgia lane with creamy coconut “ice cream” sandwiched between layers of fruit cereal

Courtesy of McCormick

This gluten-free, dairy-free ice cream sandwich is as colorful as it is delicious.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
2 h 30 m
30 m
(prepare time)
2 h
(cook time)
20
Servings
176
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 Cups mini marshmallows, divided
  • 3 Teaspoons coconut oil, divided
  • 6 Cups fruit flavored crispy rice cereal, such as Fruity Pebbles, divided
  • 1 can (13.66 ounces) Thai Kitchen Gluten Free Unsweetened Coconut Cream
  • 2 Cups frozen strawberries
  • 1/4 Cup sugar

Directions

Mix 3 cups of the mini marshmallows and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the coconut oil in a large microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Stir until completely melted and smooth. Add 3 cups of the cereal; stir until well blended. Press cereal mixture evenly into bottom of foil-lined 9-inch square baking dish sprayed with no stick cooking spray. Cool completely.

Meanwhile, place coconut cream, strawberries and sugar in blender container. Cover. Blend until completely smooth. Pour mixture evenly over cooled cereal crust. Cover with foil. Freeze 45 minutes or until firm.

Mix remaining 3 cups marshmallows and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons coconut oil in large microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Stir until completely melted and smooth. Add remaining 3 cups cereal; stir until well blended. Spread cereal mixture over frozen coconut layer, pressing gently to create an even layer. Cover with foil. Freeze 2 hours longer or until completely frozen. Slice into bars to serve. Store leftovers in freezer.

Nutritional Facts
Servings20
Calories Per Serving176
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar16gN/A
Saturated7g35%
Protein2g3%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A90µg10%
Vitamin B120.6µg25.2%
Vitamin B60.2mg16.8%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.3%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.4%
Calcium7mg1%
Fiber0.8g3.4%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)75µg19%
Folic acid40µgN/A
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium9mg2%
Monounsaturated0.4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus34mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium94mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg13.8%
Sodium71mg3%
Sugars, added11gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.4%
Water27gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.4%
