4.5
2 ratings

Stand Up Cheesy Hasselback Potatoes

October 29, 2020
A tasty twist on a classic dish

Courtesy of Michigan Potatoes

You'll only need loads of cheese and lots of potatoes to make this hearty comfort dish. 

Ready in
1 hr 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
1 hr
(cook time)
4
Servings
905
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 Ounces finely grated Gruyère
  • 2 Ounces finely grated Parmesean cheese
  • 2 Cups heavy cream
  • 2 medium cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 3 to 3 1/2 Pounds Michigan russet potatoes, sliced 1/8-inch thick
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a medium sized bowl finely grate Gruyère and Parmesan cheese, transfer 1/3 of the cheese and set aside.

Finely chop garlic and thyme, add to cheese mixture.

Add cream to cheese and herbs, mix to combine, salt and pepper to taste.

Slice Michigan Russet potatoes approximately 1/8" thick on a mandolin slicer, add to cream mixture and toss well to coat.

Grease a 2qt casserole dish with butter.

Pick up a handful of potatoes, organizing them into a neat stack, and lay them in the casserole dish with their edges aligned vertically, making sure they are tightly packed in the dish.

Pour remaining cream and cheese mixture over the top of the potatoes until the dish is approximately half full. You may have some leftover cream.

Top with remaining cheese and bake covered with foil at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 30 minutes. Let cool for approximately 10 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving905
Total Fat62g95%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated38g100%
Cholesterol216mg72%
Protein20g41%
Carbs72g24%
Vitamin A634µg70%
Vitamin B120.7µg28.8%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C23mg26%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K15µg12%
Calcium450mg45%
Fiber5g21%
Folate (food)63µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)63µg16%
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium109mg26%
Monounsaturated18gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg25%
Phosphorus479mg68%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium1687mg36%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.5%
Sodium1241mg52%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg29.2%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water373gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
