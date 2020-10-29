Spicy sausage and pine nut-stuffed roast pork shoulder

Mix sausage, nuts, breadcrumbs, cilantro, chives, parsley, ½ teaspoon of the salt, cumin and pepper in a small bowl.

Heat oven to 325 degrees.

Lay pork roast out flat on work surface with fat side down.

Pat the pork sausage mixture in an even layer over the opened up pork roast.

Fold the edges over the roast and roll the roast into a compact shape to enclose the filling.

Tie the roast in several places to make a compact shape.

Place the roast in a lightly oiled large roasting pan.

Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Roast, one hour.

Rotate the pan.

Continue cooking until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of roast registers between 160 and 165 degrees, usually one and a half to two hours more.

Transfer pork to a carving board.

Tent with foil and keep warm.

For pan gravy, use a spoon to remove excess fat from the pan juices.

Set roasting pan over medium heat on the stovetop.

Add beer, and boil and stir to scrape up any browned bits from bottom of pan.

Whisk in chicken broth and dissolved flour.

Whisk constantly until sauce is smooth and thickened.

Season with salt and pepper.

Pour into a serving dish.

Serve the roast thinly sliced with a drizzle of the pan gravy.

Garnish with cilantro.