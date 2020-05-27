  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Indian-Spiced Flatbread

May 27, 2020
Top some naan with onions, tomatoes, goat cheese and more
Courtesy of McCormick

You can eat naan, a type of South Asian flatbread, on its own by topping it with some onions, tomatoes and goat cheese, as well as spices such as turmeric, cumin and red pepper.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
332
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons oil, divided
  • 1 Cup onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Turmeric
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Cumin
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Crushed Red Pepper
  • 1 package naan (2 pieces)
  • 2 vine-ripened tomatoes, sliced
  • 6 Ounces goat cheese, crumbled
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh mint, chopped

Directions

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in medium skillet on medium heat.

Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes or until softened.

Stir in turmeric, cumin and red pepper. Set aside.

Brush tops of naan lightly with remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

Place oiled-side down on the grill and close lid.

Grill over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes or until grill marks appear on the bottom of the crust.

Carefully flip crust over using tongs or spatula.

Spread 1/2 of the onion mixture evenly on each crust.

Top with tomatoes and goat cheese.

Close lid and grill over low heat 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Remove from grill and sprinkle with mint. Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving332
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated7g37%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Protein13g27%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A156µg17%
Vitamin B60.2mg18.7%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.1%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium117mg12%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)68µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg5%
Iron3mg18%
Magnesium32mg8%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg20%
Phosphorus182mg26%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium286mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg32.1%
Sodium410mg17%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg35.1%
Water126gN/A
Zinc1mg8.9%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
