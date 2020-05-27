Grilled Indian-Spiced Flatbread

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in medium skillet on medium heat.

Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes or until softened.

Stir in turmeric, cumin and red pepper. Set aside.

Brush tops of naan lightly with remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

Place oiled-side down on the grill and close lid.

Grill over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes or until grill marks appear on the bottom of the crust.

Carefully flip crust over using tongs or spatula.

Spread 1/2 of the onion mixture evenly on each crust.

Top with tomatoes and goat cheese.

Close lid and grill over low heat 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Remove from grill and sprinkle with mint. Serve immediately.