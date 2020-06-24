Southwestern Vegetable Cornbread Bake

Heat oven to 400°F. Grease 13x9-inch baking dish; set aside.

Combine zucchini, 1 cup cheese, corn, salsa, beans and garlic in bowl. Spoon into prepared dish.

Bake 25-30 minutes or until heated through.

Combine muffin mix, milk and egg in bowl; stir just until dry ingredients are moistened.

Drop cornbread mixture by 1/4 cupfuls onto hot vegetable mixture. Continue baking 12-15 minutes or until cornbread is light golden brown.

Sprinkle with remaining cheese during last 2-3 minutes of baking. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.