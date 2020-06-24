Southwestern Vegetable Cornbread Bake

June 24, 2020
This recipe takes cornbread to the next level by incorporating zucchini, cheese, salsa and beans.
Ingredients
- 3 medium (3 cups) zucchini, sliced
- 8 ounces (2 cups) Land O Lakes® Pepper Jack Cheese, shredded
- 1 (16-ounce) package frozen whole kernel corn, thawed
- 1 (16-ounce) jar thick and chunky salsa
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed, drained
- 1 Teaspoon finely chopped fresh garlic
- 1 (8 1/2-ounce) package corn muffin mix
- 1/3 Cup milk
- 1 Eggland's Best Egg (large)
Directions
Heat oven to 400°F. Grease 13x9-inch baking dish; set aside.
Combine zucchini, 1 cup cheese, corn, salsa, beans and garlic in bowl. Spoon into prepared dish.
Bake 25-30 minutes or until heated through.
Combine muffin mix, milk and egg in bowl; stir just until dry ingredients are moistened.
Drop cornbread mixture by 1/4 cupfuls onto hot vegetable mixture. Continue baking 12-15 minutes or until cornbread is light golden brown.
Sprinkle with remaining cheese during last 2-3 minutes of baking. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving496
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated9g47%
Cholesterol62mg21%
Protein23g45%
Carbs63g21%
Vitamin A130µg14%
Vitamin B120.5µg19.8%
Vitamin B60.5mg38.9%
Vitamin C26mg29%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.6%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K10µg9%
Calcium390mg39%
Fiber11g45%
Folate (food)117µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)117µg29%
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium104mg25%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg22%
Phosphorus597mg85%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium999mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg35%
Sodium1339mg56%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg26.8%
Water308gN/A
Zinc3mg25%