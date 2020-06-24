  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Southwestern Vegetable Cornbread Bake

June 24, 2020
Add jalapenos for extra spice
Photo courtesy of Eggland's Best

This recipe takes cornbread to the next level by incorporating zucchini, cheese, salsa and beans. 

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best 

Ready in
55 m
10 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
496
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
5 Amazing Southwestern- and Mexican-Inspired Vegan Recipes
20 Best Recipes for Springtime Vegetables
6 Adorable Baking Recipes for Easter

Ingredients

  • 3 medium (3 cups) zucchini, sliced
  • 8 ounces (2 cups) Land O Lakes® Pepper Jack Cheese, shredded
  • 1 (16-ounce) package frozen whole kernel corn, thawed
  • 1 (16-ounce) jar thick and chunky salsa
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed, drained
  • 1 Teaspoon finely chopped fresh garlic
  • 1 (8 1/2-ounce) package corn muffin mix
  • 1/3 Cup milk
  • 1 Eggland's Best Egg (large)

Directions

Heat oven to 400°F. Grease 13x9-inch baking dish; set aside.

Combine zucchini, 1 cup cheese, corn, salsa, beans and garlic in bowl. Spoon into prepared dish.

Bake 25-30 minutes or until heated through.

Combine muffin mix, milk and egg in bowl; stir just until dry ingredients are moistened.

Drop cornbread mixture by 1/4 cupfuls onto hot vegetable mixture. Continue baking 12-15 minutes or until cornbread is light golden brown.

Sprinkle with remaining cheese during last 2-3 minutes of baking. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving496
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated9g47%
Cholesterol62mg21%
Protein23g45%
Carbs63g21%
Vitamin A130µg14%
Vitamin B120.5µg19.8%
Vitamin B60.5mg38.9%
Vitamin C26mg29%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.6%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K10µg9%
Calcium390mg39%
Fiber11g45%
Folate (food)117µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)117µg29%
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium104mg25%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg22%
Phosphorus597mg85%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium999mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg35%
Sodium1339mg56%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg26.8%
Water308gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best egg recipes
best recipes
Southern recipes
game day recipes