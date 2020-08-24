Southern Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

To cook in the microwave:

Pierce sweet potatoes with fork. Microwave on HIGH 8 to 10 minutes or until tender, turning over halfway through cooking. Keep warm.

Heat oil in large non-stick skillet on medium heat. Add bell pepper and onion; cook and stir 3 minutes or until softened. Stir in beans, Seasoning and water. Cook 2 minutes or until heated through.

Make a lengthwise slit along top of each sweet potato and squeeze ends gently to open. Fluff sweet potato flesh with fork. Top with bean mixture and serve with desired toppings.

Serve with assorted toppings, such as chopped avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa or chopped fresh cilantro.

To cook in the oven:

To prepare sweet potatoes in the oven, pierce potatoes and wrap in foil. Bake in preheated 350°F oven 50 minutes or until tender.

Substitute 1 cup corn for the bell pepper.

Use any variety of canned beans in place of the black beans.