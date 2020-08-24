  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Southern Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

August 24, 2020 | 5:13pm
Loaded with flavors inspired by the South
Courtesy of McCormick

There are endless ways to cook potatoes, but things are taken up a notch with this baked sweet potato recipe. It's packed with black beans, sour cream and avocado and can be made in under an hour. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
156
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed clean
  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 Cup chopped onion
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 4 Teaspoons McCormick® A Hint of Sea Salt Mexican Taco Truck Seasoning
  • 3 Tablespoons water

Directions

To cook in the microwave:

Pierce sweet potatoes with fork. Microwave on HIGH 8 to 10 minutes or until tender, turning over halfway through cooking. Keep warm.

Heat oil in large non-stick skillet on medium heat. Add bell pepper and onion; cook and stir 3 minutes or until softened. Stir in beans, Seasoning and water. Cook 2 minutes or until heated through.

Make a lengthwise slit along top of each sweet potato and squeeze ends gently to open. Fluff sweet potato flesh with fork. Top with bean mixture and serve with desired toppings.

Serve with assorted toppings, such as chopped avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa or chopped fresh cilantro.

To cook in the oven:

To prepare sweet potatoes in the oven, pierce potatoes and wrap in foil. Bake in preheated 350°F oven 50 minutes or until tender.

Substitute 1 cup corn for the bell pepper.

Use any variety of canned beans in place of the black beans.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving156
Total Fat3g4%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated0.3g1.4%
Protein6g11%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A493µg55%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.1%
Vitamin C30mg33%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K14µg11%
Calcium59mg6%
Fiber8g30%
Folate (food)63µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)63µg16%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium47mg11%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus118mg17%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium505mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg11.3%
Sodium135mg6%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.1%
Water141gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.2%
