Southwestern pork and bean soup

August 25, 2020 | 1:50pm
This recipe packs a healthy and yummy punch. Beans for fiber, tomatoes for a healthy heart and chili powder for spice.
Courtesy of National Pork Board for BeanInstitute.com
Ingredients
- 2 boneless 4 oz. pork chops, diced
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 1 can (14½ oz.) unsalted chicken broth
- 1 can (15 oz.) Mexican-style chopped tomatoes
- 1 can (15 oz.) no salt added pink beans, drained and rinsed (or substitute pinto beans)
- 2 Teaspoons chili powder
Directions
In deep saucepan, brown pork with onion.
Stir in remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, lower heat, cover and simmer 10–15 minutes.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving231
Total Fat10g16%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated3g16%
Cholesterol69mg23%
Protein25g50%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A63µg7%
Vitamin B120.6µg26.3%
Vitamin B61mg73.1%
Vitamin C22mg24%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.3%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K13µg10%
Calcium87mg9%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)31µg8%
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium55mg13%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg58%
Phosphorus287mg41%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium803mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg27.2%
Sodium251mg10%
Thiamin (B1)1mg96%
Water335gN/A
Zinc2mg20%