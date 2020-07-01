Cinnamon Sour Cream Coffee Cake

July 1, 2020 | 3:08pm
Photo courtesy of Mccormick
Pockets of cinnamon form a crumb-like topping on this delicious and easy to make cake.
Recipe courtesy of Mccormick
Ingredients
For the cinnamon crumb topping
- 1/2 Cup Pillsbury BEST® All Purpose Flour
- 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 4 Teaspoons McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, melted
- 1 Cup chopped walnuts
For the sour cream coffee cake
- 1 package (2-layer size) Pillsbury® Moist Supreme® Classic White Cake Mix
- 1 egg
- 1 Cup sour cream
- 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Directions
For the cinnamon crumb topping
Preheat oven to 350°F. For the Topping, mix flour, sugar and cinnamon in medium bowl. Add melted butter; toss with spatula until large crumbs form. Stir in nuts. Set aside.
For the sour cream coffee cake
For the Cake, beat cake mix, egg, sour cream, butter and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed about 1 minute or just until mixed.
Spread evenly in greased and floured 13x9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with topping mixture.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until cake pulls away from sides of pan. Cool on wire rack.
Servings24
Calories Per Serving225
Total Fat13g21%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated5g27%
Cholesterol27mg9%
Protein3g5%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A68µg8%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.3%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium69mg7%
Fiber0.8g3.3%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)46µg12%
Folic acid21µgN/A
Iron0.7mg3.8%
Magnesium13mg3%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg2.9%
Phosphorus110mg16%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium76mg2%
Sodium154mg6%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Trans0.3gN/A
Water11gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3.1%