4.5
2 ratings

Cinnamon Sour Cream Coffee Cake

July 1, 2020 | 3:08pm
Sure to give you a sugar rush
Photo courtesy of Mccormick

Pockets of cinnamon form a crumb-like topping on this delicious and easy to make cake. 

Recipe courtesy of Mccormick

Ready in
50 m
20 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
225
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the cinnamon crumb topping

  • 1/2 Cup Pillsbury BEST® All Purpose Flour
  • 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 4 Teaspoons McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
  • 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, melted
  • 1 Cup chopped walnuts

For the sour cream coffee cake

  • 1 package (2-layer size) Pillsbury® Moist Supreme® Classic White Cake Mix
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Cup sour cream
  • 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

Directions

For the cinnamon crumb topping

Preheat oven to 350°F. For the Topping, mix flour, sugar and cinnamon in medium bowl. Add melted butter; toss with spatula until large crumbs form. Stir in nuts. Set aside.

For the sour cream coffee cake

For the Cake, beat cake mix, egg, sour cream, butter and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed about 1 minute or just until mixed.

Spread evenly in greased and floured 13x9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with topping mixture.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until cake pulls away from sides of pan. Cool on wire rack.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving225
Total Fat13g21%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated5g27%
Cholesterol27mg9%
Protein3g5%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A68µg8%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.3%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium69mg7%
Fiber0.8g3.3%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)46µg12%
Folic acid21µgN/A
Iron0.7mg3.8%
Magnesium13mg3%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg2.9%
Phosphorus110mg16%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium76mg2%
Sodium154mg6%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Trans0.3gN/A
Water11gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3.1%
