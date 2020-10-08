Smoked Texas BBQ brisket

Infuse beef brisket with Grill Mates Texas BBQ Seasoning—a bold blend of tomato, chili and black peppers. Cooked low and slow in the smoker, this brisket comes out tender and flavorful, ready to be sliced and served on rolls.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Notes
A good crust, or bark, on the surface of the meat means that both the seasoning and smoke are penetrating the meat and building flavor. The bark will become darker the longer is it exposed to the smoke. If the smoker temperature is too low a crust will not form; about 225 to 250 degrees is ideal.
Temperature control is key when smoking brisket. About halfway through cooking, moisture will begin to evaporate from the meat and cause it to cool down. This slows the cooking process and is referred to as “the stall.” Once enough moisture has evaporated, the crust begins to form and the temperature of the meat will begin rising again. Maintaining an even smoker temperature will help facilitate cooking and bark formation.
Ingredients
- 1 beef brisket, about 5 pounds
- 1 bottle (2 1/2 ounces) McCormick Grill Mates Texas BBQ Seasoning
- 1/2 Cup Kitchen Basics All Natural Original Beef Stock
Directions
Rub brisket on all sides with seasoning.
Wrap brisket in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
Preheat smoker to 225 degrees Fahrenheit according to manufacturer’s directions, using your favorite hardwood, such as mesquite, pecan or hickory wood.
Remove plastic wrap and place brisket in smoker, fat side up, on grate.
Smoke brisket three to four hours, or until internal temperature reaches 175 degrees and a crisp bark (or crust) forms over surface of meat.
Remove brisket from smoker.
Place brisket in center of large sheet of heavy duty foil, pulling sides up around meat.
Pour beef stock around brisket.
Wrap brisket completely to seal in stock.
Return wrapped brisket to smoker.
Cook at least two and half hours (up to four hours) longer or until meat is tender and internal temperature reaches about 205 degrees.
Remove brisket from smoker.
Open foil slightly to vent.
Let stand 10 minutes.
Close and re-wrap foil.
Let brisket stand 30 minutes to allow juices to be reabsorbed.
Slice brisket across the grain and serve warm on Texas toast or rolls with sliced red onion and pickled jalapeños, if desired.
Gas Grill Cooking Directions
Prepare brisket as directed above, refrigerating overnight.
Prepare grill for indirect medium-low heat (275 to 300 degrees).
Preheat grill by turning all burners to high.
Turn burner on one side of grill to medium-high.
Turn off burner on other side of grill.
Remove plastic wrap and place brisket, fat side up, in large disposable foil pan.
Place pan on unlit side of grill.
Close grill. (Maintain a grill temperature of 275 to 300 degrees by adjusting the lit burner as necessary.)
Grill four to five hours until internal temperature reaches 190 to 200 degrees, basting occasionally with pan drippings after first two hours of cook time.
Remove brisket from grill.
Cover pan with foil.
Let stand 30 minutes to allow juices to be reabsorbed.
Slice and serve warm on rolls with pan juices, sliced red onion and pickled jalapeños, if desired.