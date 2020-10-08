Smoked Texas BBQ brisket

Rub brisket on all sides with seasoning.

Wrap brisket in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat smoker to 225 degrees Fahrenheit according to manufacturer’s directions, using your favorite hardwood, such as mesquite, pecan or hickory wood.

Remove plastic wrap and place brisket in smoker, fat side up, on grate.

Smoke brisket three to four hours, or until internal temperature reaches 175 degrees and a crisp bark (or crust) forms over surface of meat.

Remove brisket from smoker.

Place brisket in center of large sheet of heavy duty foil, pulling sides up around meat.

Pour beef stock around brisket.

Wrap brisket completely to seal in stock.

Return wrapped brisket to smoker.

Cook at least two and half hours (up to four hours) longer or until meat is tender and internal temperature reaches about 205 degrees.

Remove brisket from smoker.

Open foil slightly to vent.

Let stand 10 minutes.

Close and re-wrap foil.

Let brisket stand 30 minutes to allow juices to be reabsorbed.

Slice brisket across the grain and serve warm on Texas toast or rolls with sliced red onion and pickled jalapeños, if desired.

Gas Grill Cooking Directions

Prepare brisket as directed above, refrigerating overnight.

Prepare grill for indirect medium-low heat (275 to 300 degrees).

Preheat grill by turning all burners to high.

Turn burner on one side of grill to medium-high.

Turn off burner on other side of grill.

Remove plastic wrap and place brisket, fat side up, in large disposable foil pan.

Place pan on unlit side of grill.

Close grill. (Maintain a grill temperature of 275 to 300 degrees by adjusting the lit burner as necessary.)

Grill four to five hours until internal temperature reaches 190 to 200 degrees, basting occasionally with pan drippings after first two hours of cook time.

Remove brisket from grill.

Cover pan with foil.

Let stand 30 minutes to allow juices to be reabsorbed.

Slice and serve warm on rolls with pan juices, sliced red onion and pickled jalapeños, if desired.