  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Smoked Tea-Rubbed Steaks with Grilled Corn and Tomato Salsa

April 9, 2020
The perfect steak for tea lovers
Smoked Tea-Rubbed Steaks with Grilled Corn and Tomato Salsa
Iurii Stepanov/Shutterstock

Rub your steaks in a mix of tea, sea salt and brown sugar, serving it with a homemade grilled corn and tomato salsa.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
35 m
15 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
943
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Get Grilling Season Started With These 20 Best Steak Recipes
6 Great Grilling Recipes
10 Cool and Spicy Salsa Recipes for Summer

Ingredients

For the steaks

  • 2 Lapsong Souchong tea bags
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Sicilian Sea Salt
  • 1 Teaspoon brown sugar
  • 4 rib-eye steaks, trimmed (approx. 8 oz. each)

For the salsa

  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Sicilian Sea Salt
  • 2 ear corns, husked
  • 3 plum tomatoes, halved
  • 2 Teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Organic Cumin, Ground
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Organic Garlic Powder

Directions

For the steaks

Open tea bags and pour loose tea into small bowl. Stir in 1 teaspoon of the sea salt and sugar.

Season steaks with 1/2 teaspoon of the tea mixture per side.

Refrigerate 1 hour or up to 3 hours for extra flavor.

Grill steaks 6 to 8 minutes per side or until desired doneness.

For the salsa

While steaks are marinating, grill corn over medium heat 6 to 7 minutes, turning often to cook on all sides without burning.

Grill tomatoes 4 to 5 minutes or until charred and soft. Cool slightly.

Cut corn kernels off cobs and coarsely chop tomatoes. Place in medium bowl.

Add lime juice, cumin, garlic powder and remaining 1/4 teaspoon sea salt; gently toss to coat well.

Serve with steaks.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving943
Total Fat71g100%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated31g100%
Cholesterol238mg79%
Protein67g100%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A42µg5%
Vitamin B126µg100%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin D21IU100%
Vitamin E0.9mg6%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)39µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)39µg10%
Iron7mg38%
Magnesium92mg22%
Monounsaturated33gN/A
Niacin (B3)17mg100%
Phosphorus507mg72%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1044mg22%
Riboflavin (B2)0.9mg68.7%
Sodium774mg32%
Sugars, added0.7gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg39.5%
Trans4gN/A
Water300gN/A
Zinc17mg100%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
steak
steak recipes
tea steak