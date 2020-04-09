Smoked Tea-Rubbed Steaks with Grilled Corn and Tomato Salsa

Rub your steaks in a mix of tea, sea salt and brown sugar, serving it with a homemade grilled corn and tomato salsa.
Ingredients
For the steaks
- 2 Lapsong Souchong tea bags
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Sicilian Sea Salt
- 1 Teaspoon brown sugar
- 4 rib-eye steaks, trimmed (approx. 8 oz. each)
For the salsa
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Sicilian Sea Salt
- 2 ear corns, husked
- 3 plum tomatoes, halved
- 2 Teaspoons fresh lime juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Organic Cumin, Ground
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Organic Garlic Powder
Directions
For the steaks
Open tea bags and pour loose tea into small bowl. Stir in 1 teaspoon of the sea salt and sugar.
Season steaks with 1/2 teaspoon of the tea mixture per side.
Refrigerate 1 hour or up to 3 hours for extra flavor.
Grill steaks 6 to 8 minutes per side or until desired doneness.
For the salsa
While steaks are marinating, grill corn over medium heat 6 to 7 minutes, turning often to cook on all sides without burning.
Grill tomatoes 4 to 5 minutes or until charred and soft. Cool slightly.
Cut corn kernels off cobs and coarsely chop tomatoes. Place in medium bowl.
Add lime juice, cumin, garlic powder and remaining 1/4 teaspoon sea salt; gently toss to coat well.
Serve with steaks.