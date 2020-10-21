slow cooker thai peanut chicken quinoa bowls

Spray slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray.

Place chicken in the bottom of slow cooker.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine coconut milk, peanut butter, garlic, ginger, brown sugar, soy sauce, rice vinegar and lime juice.

For over chicken sauce.

Cover and cook on low for six to eight hours.

Remove chicken from slow cooker and shred using two forks.

Return chicken to slow cooker along with broccoli and edamame, and stir into sauce.

Reduce slow cooker temperature to warm to allow ingredients to absorb sauce while you make the quinoa.