slow cooker thai peanut chicken quinoa bowls

If your quinoa is staring longingly at you from the pantry shelf, give it new life with big flavors in this Thai peanut bowl.
Notes
Recipe developed for Imperial Sugar by Chris Cockren at Shared Appetite.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 3/4 Cups canned coconut milk
- 1/2 Cup creamy peanut butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Teaspoon minced ginger
- 3 Tablespoons Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
- 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 bunch broccoli, stemmed
- 1 Cup frozen edamame, thawed
- Quinoa (recipe below)
- 1/2 Cup chopped peanuts, for garnish
- 1 bunch chopped scallions, for garnish
- Fresh chopped cilantro, for garnish
For the quinoa
- 2 Cups quinoa
- 4 Cups chicken broth (or water)
- 1 dried bay leaf
- Pinch kosher salt
Directions
Spray slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray.
Place chicken in the bottom of slow cooker.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine coconut milk, peanut butter, garlic, ginger, brown sugar, soy sauce, rice vinegar and lime juice.
For over chicken sauce.
Cover and cook on low for six to eight hours.
Remove chicken from slow cooker and shred using two forks.
Return chicken to slow cooker along with broccoli and edamame, and stir into sauce.
Reduce slow cooker temperature to warm to allow ingredients to absorb sauce while you make the quinoa.
For the quinoa
Place quinoa, chicken broth (or water), bay leaf and kosher salt in a medium pot.
Bring to a boil, then cover and lower heat to maintain a simmer for 15 minutes.
Remove from heat, let sit for five minutes, then uncover and fluff with a fork.
Divide quinoa between bowls.
Top with Thai peanut chicken and garnish with peanuts, scallions and cilantro.