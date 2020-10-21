slow cooker ramen noodle soup

October 21, 2020
Courtesy of Ready Set Eat
This Asian soup recipe comes together with pork, store-bought ramen noodles, vegetables, soy sauce and ginger.
Ingredients
- Pam Original No-Stick Cooking Spray
- 1 (8-ounce) package sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1 (14-ounce) can La Choy Chop Suey Vegetables, drained
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh ginger
- 1/8 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 (3-ounce) package chicken ramen noodle soup, divided
- 5 Cups water
- 1 Pound thick-cut bone-in pork chops
Directions
Spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
Stir together mushrooms, chop suey vegetables, soy sauce, ginger, red pepper, seasoning packet from ramen noodles and water in slow cooker.
Place pork chops on vegetables in slow cooker.
Cover.
Cook on low for eight hours or on high for four hours until pork is tender.
Remove pork from slow cooker.
Separate into small pieces with two forks.
Discard bones.
Return pork to slow cooker.
Break ramen noodles into pieces.
Add to slow cooker and stir.
Cover.
Cook on low for 10 minutes more or until noodles are tender.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving234
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol52mg17%
Protein20g40%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A387µg43%
Vitamin B120.4µg17.3%
Vitamin B60.6mg48.3%
Vitamin C4mg5%
Vitamin D0.5µg3%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.2%
Vitamin K12µg10%
Calcium43mg4%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium39mg9%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg47%
Phosphorus235mg34%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium607mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg28%
Sodium466mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg40.8%
Water345gN/A
Zinc2mg17%