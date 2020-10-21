slow cooker ramen noodle soup

Spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.

Stir together mushrooms, chop suey vegetables, soy sauce, ginger, red pepper, seasoning packet from ramen noodles and water in slow cooker.

Place pork chops on vegetables in slow cooker.

Cover.

Cook on low for eight hours or on high for four hours until pork is tender.

Remove pork from slow cooker.

Separate into small pieces with two forks.

Discard bones.

Return pork to slow cooker.

Break ramen noodles into pieces.

Add to slow cooker and stir.

Cover.

Cook on low for 10 minutes more or until noodles are tender.