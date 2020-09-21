  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pie Spice Latte

September 21, 2020 | 5:30pm
Get your pumpkin spice latte fix at home
Slow cooker pumpkin pie spice latte

Courtesy of McCormick

Who said you had to leave the house for your pumpkin spice latte? Use this recipe to make yours at home.

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h 15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 h 10 m
(cook time)
9
Servings
135
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 8 Cups whole milk
  • 2 Cups strong brewed coffee
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice

Directions

Mix all ingredients in slow cooker until well blended. Cover.

Cook 60 to 70 minutes on HIGH or until hot. Stir.

Reduce heat to WARM or LOW to serve.

Top with whipped cream before serving, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings9
Calories Per Serving135
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol22mg7%
Protein7g14%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A100µg11%
Vitamin B121µg40.7%
Vitamin D3µg19%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.1%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium249mg25%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)12µg3%
Iron0.1mg0.8%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.9%
Phosphorus184mg26%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium315mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg31.3%
Sodium95mg4%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9%
Water244gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.5%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
