slow cooker pumpkin pie spice latte

September 21, 2020 | 5:30pm
Who said you had to leave the house for your pumpkin spice latte? Use this recipe to make yours at home.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 8 Cups whole milk
- 2 Cups strong brewed coffee
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
Directions
Mix all ingredients in slow cooker until well blended. Cover.
Cook 60 to 70 minutes on HIGH or until hot. Stir.
Reduce heat to WARM or LOW to serve.
Top with whipped cream before serving, if desired.
Servings9
Calories Per Serving135
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol22mg7%
Protein7g14%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A100µg11%
Vitamin B121µg40.7%
Vitamin D3µg19%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.1%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium249mg25%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)12µg3%
Iron0.1mg0.8%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.9%
Phosphorus184mg26%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium315mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg31.3%
Sodium95mg4%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9%
Water244gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.5%