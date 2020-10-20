Slow cooker potato tacos with avocado mango salsa

The fresh flavors of avocado and mango come together beautifully in these vegan potato-based soft shell tacos.
This recipe is courtesy of the Idaho Potato Commission and Priscilla Willis.
Notes
If using purple potatoes, select larger potatoes for ease of peeling.
Ingredients
For the tacos
- 1 Pound Idaho potato, purple fingerling or russet potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes
- 2 garlic cloves, sliced
- 1 1/4 Cup milk, divided use
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Teaspoon Mrs. Dash's lemon pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon red chili flakes
- 1/2 Cup labneh yogurt cheese or sour cream
- 1 Teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 Teaspoon sea salt
- Yellow or white corn tortillas
- Additional toppings: sliced avocado, shredded lettuce, toasted sunflower seeds or pepitas
For the mango avocado salsa
- 1 barely ripe avocado, peeled and chopped
- 1 ripe mango, chopped*
- 1/2 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and chopped
- 1 Tablespoon shallots, finely chopped
- 1 small jalapeno, seeded and diced (optional)
- 1 Tablespoon chopped cilantro (optional)
- Juice from the mango
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice, preferably Meyer lemon
- 1/2 Teaspoon Mrs. Dash's Lime Zest
For the tomato avocado salsa
- 1 ripe tomato
- 1 barely ripe avocado
- 1 Tablespoon chopped shallots or red onion
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon (or lime) juice
- 1 Teaspoon Mrs. Dash's Table Blend
- 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions
For the tacos
Peel the potatoes, chop into cubes.
Add potatoes and garlic to the slow cooker.
Combine the butter, olive oil, lemon pepper, chili flakes and 1 cup milk, and pour over the potatoes to cover.
The potatoes should be covered or the exposed portions will become dry.
Cook on low for six hours.
Mash the potatoes in the slow cooker with a potato masher and then fork for a smoother mixture.
Add another 1/4 cup milk if necessary, the yogurt, cheese, cumin and sea salt.
For the mango avocado salsa
Slice the avocado in half lengthwise, remove the pit and peel off the skin.
Cut into slices and then chop.
For the mango, hold firmly and cut 1/3 of each side of the pit, remove from the skin and cut the remaining flesh.
With your clean hands, squeeze the mango seed with remaining pulp over the bowl to catch the juices.
Add the mango, red pepper, shallot, cilantro, lime juice and spices.
Gently mix in the avocado.
For the tomato avocado salsa
Follow the same procedure as the mango avocado salsa, or use your favorite prepared salsa.
Heat tortillas two to three at a time in a skillet sprayed with cooking spray or, if you have a gas stove, directly over a low flame until lightly scorched and a little crisp.
To fry the taco, heat a tablespoon of oil (sunflower or avocado) in a skillet, wrap two to three tortillas in a paper towel, heat iin the microwave for 15 seconds, put a spoonful of the potato filling in the middle, fold in half for a taco shape and fry for a few minutes on each side until they puff up a little and are golden brown.
Variations: Add chopped chiles to the mashed potatoes — hatch chiles or Anaheims for a mild flavor, poblano for smoky or serrano or jalapeno for spicy.