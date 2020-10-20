Slow cooker potato tacos with avocado mango salsa

Peel the potatoes, chop into cubes.

Add potatoes and garlic to the slow cooker.

Combine the butter, olive oil, lemon pepper, chili flakes and 1 cup milk, and pour over the potatoes to cover.

The potatoes should be covered or the exposed portions will become dry.

Cook on low for six hours.

Mash the potatoes in the slow cooker with a potato masher and then fork for a smoother mixture.

Add another 1/4 cup milk if necessary, the yogurt, cheese, cumin and sea salt.