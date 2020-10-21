slow cooker pot roast

Season the chuck roast with 1 1/2 tablespoons of salt and pepper.

Place a braising pan, such as a Dutch oven, over high heat on the stove top and warm 1 tablespoon of canola oil until it shimmers.

Add the chuck roast and sear on each side for about five minutes per side.

Remove the roast to a plate to rest and add the carrots and onion to the braising pan.

Cook for three minutes on high heat, then add the garlic, bay leaves and thyme.

Cook one minute more, then deglaze the pan with the beef shin stock, red wine and ground coriander, cooking for five minutes more.

Remove the pan from heat and carefully pour the contents into the Crockpot slow cooker.

Add the chuck roast, cover with the lid and cook on low heat for eight to 10 hours.