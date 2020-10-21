  1. Home


4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Pot Roast

October 21, 2020
Let this slow cook all day, then enjoy
slow cooker pot roast
AimeeLeeStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images

Chuck roast, carrots, onions, garlic and more come together in this recipe created by chef, author and Top Chef judge Hugh Acheson. 

This recipe is courtesy of Crockpot and Hugh Acheson.

Ready in
10 h 35 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 h 20 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
551
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 Pounds beef chuck roast
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 Tablespoon black pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon canola oil
  • 3 medium carrots, peeled and large diced
  • 1 large sweet onion, large diced
  • 5 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 6 bay leaves
  • 6 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 2 quarts beef stock
  • 1 quart dry red wine
  • 1 Tablespoon ground coriander seed

Directions

Season the chuck roast with 1 1/2 tablespoons of salt and pepper.

Place a braising pan, such as a Dutch oven, over high heat on the stove top and warm 1 tablespoon of canola oil until it shimmers.

Add the chuck roast and sear on each side for about five minutes per side.

Remove the roast to a plate to rest and add the carrots and onion to the braising pan.

Cook for three minutes on high heat, then add the garlic, bay leaves and thyme.

Cook one minute more, then deglaze the pan with the beef shin stock, red wine and ground coriander, cooking for five minutes more.

Remove the pan from heat and carefully pour the contents into the Crockpot slow cooker.

Add the chuck roast, cover with the lid and cook on low heat for eight to 10 hours.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving551
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated5g26%
Cholesterol145mg48%
Protein56g100%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A271µg30%
Vitamin B126µg100%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C12mg13%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K12µg10%
Calcium126mg13%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)43µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron9mg50%
Magnesium118mg28%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)14mg87%
Phosphorus713mg100%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1963mg42%
Riboflavin (B2)0.9mg66.6%
Sodium1932mg80%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg31.9%
Trans0.6gN/A
Water716gN/A
Zinc16mg100%
