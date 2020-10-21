  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Cheesy Bacon Strata

October 21, 2020
Get excited for breakfast
Slow cooker cheesy bacon strata
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

This dish is jam-packed with eggs, cheese, bacon, green onions and French bread, making it a super satisfying option for your next at-home breakfast or brunch.

This recipe is courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
4 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
10
Servings
358
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 10 Eggland's Best Eggs (large)
  • 2 1/2 Cups milk
  • 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 (8-ounce) package Kraft Shredded Triple Cheddar Cheese with a Touch of Philadelphia, divided
  • 16 slices French bread (3/4 inch thick), toasted, cubed
  • 10 slices cooked Oscar Mayer Bacon, crumbled
  • 4 green onions, sliced

Directions

Whisk eggs, millk and pepper in large bowl until blended.

Reserve 1/2 cup cheese.

Add remaining cheese to egg mixture with all remaining ingredients. 

Mix well.

Cut three (30-inch-long) sheets of foil.

Fold one sheet lengthwise in half twice.

Repeat with second sheet.

Fold remaining sheet to fit inside back edge of slow cooker.

Place in slow cooker.

Crisscross foil strips; use to line bottom and sides of slow cooker.

Spray inside of slow cooker with cooking spray.

Add egg mixture.

If necessary, press toast cubes into egg mixture with back of spoon to completely moisten toast cubes.

Cook on low for four hours, sprinkling with reserved cheese for the last 15 minutes. 

Cool slightly.

Use foil handles to transfer strata from slow cooker to platter.

Discard foil.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving358
Total Fat26g39%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated11g54%
Cholesterol208mg69%
Protein18g37%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A163µg18%
Vitamin B121µg42%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.7%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D2µg13%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.8%
Vitamin K14µg11%
Calcium261mg26%
Fiber0.5g2.2%
Folate (food)42µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)60µg15%
Folic acid11µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium27mg7%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg13%
Phosphorus305mg44%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium252mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg38.1%
Sodium523mg22%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.7%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water118gN/A
Zinc2mg19%
