slow cooker cajun buffalo meatballs

Level up your next game day with these Cajun Buffalo meatballs, which take just 15 minutes to prepare and less than two hours in your slow cooker. These spicy bites can be served over pasta or rice for an easy dinner, too.
Notes
For a thinner sauce, omit the cornstarch and prepare as directed.
Ingredients
For the meatballs
- 1 1/2 Pound ground beef
- 1/2 Cup plain bread crumbs
- 1/3 Cup chopped celery
- 1/3 Cup finely chopped onion
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 2 Tablespoons Zatarain's Cajun Hot Sauce
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon Zatarain's New Orleans Style Creole Seasoning
For the Cajun Buffalo sauce
- 1/2 Cup Zatarain's Cajun Hot Sauce
- 2 Teaspoons cornstarch
- 2 Tablespoons melted butter
Directions
For the meatballs
Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl until well blended.
Shape into 2-inch meatballs.
Arrange meatballs in single layer on foil-lined 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan.
Bake 10 minutes or until lightly browned.
Drain fat if needed.
Spray slow cooker with non-stick cooking spray.
Place meatball in slow cooker.
For the Cajun Buffalo sauce
Mix hot sauce and cornstarch in a small bowl until well blended.
Stir in melted butter.
Pour over meatballs.
Stir gently to coat.
Cover.
Cook 1 1/2 hours on high or until sauce is hot and slightly thickened.
Stir meatballs and sauce.
Reduce setting to warm while serving.
Sprinkle meatballs with blue cheese crumbles or drizzle with ranch dressing and chopped fresh parsley before serving, if desired.