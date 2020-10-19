  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Cajun Buffalo Meatballs

October 19, 2020 | 4:08pm
Meatballs with a fiery twist
cajun buffalo meatballs
Courtesy of McCormick

Level up your next game day with these Cajun Buffalo meatballs, which take just 15 minutes to prepare and less than two hours in your slow cooker. These spicy bites can be served over pasta or rice for an easy dinner, too.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
1 h 55 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h 40 m
(cook time)
17
Servings
134
Calories Per Serving
Notes

For a thinner sauce, omit the cornstarch and prepare as directed.

Ingredients

For the meatballs

  • 1 1/2 Pound ground beef
  • 1/2 Cup plain bread crumbs
  • 1/3 Cup chopped celery
  • 1/3 Cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 2 Tablespoons Zatarain's Cajun Hot Sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Zatarain's New Orleans Style Creole Seasoning

For the Cajun Buffalo sauce

  • 1/2 Cup Zatarain's Cajun Hot Sauce
  • 2 Teaspoons cornstarch
  • 2 Tablespoons melted butter

Directions

For the meatballs

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl until well blended.

Shape into 2-inch meatballs.

Arrange meatballs in single layer on foil-lined 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan.

Bake 10 minutes or until lightly browned.

Drain fat if needed.

Spray slow cooker with non-stick cooking spray.

Place meatball in slow cooker.

For the Cajun Buffalo sauce

Mix hot sauce and cornstarch in a small bowl until well blended.

Stir in melted butter.

Pour over meatballs.

Stir gently to coat.

Cover. 

Cook 1 1/2 hours on high or until sauce is hot and slightly thickened. 

Stir meatballs and sauce.

Reduce setting to warm while serving.

Sprinkle meatballs with blue cheese crumbles or drizzle with ranch dressing and chopped fresh parsley before serving, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings17
Calories Per Serving134
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar0.5gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol41mg14%
Protein8g16%
Carbs3g1%
Vitamin A18µg2%
Vitamin B120.9µg37.2%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.3%
Vitamin C7mg7%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.2mg1%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium18mg2%
Fiber0.3g1.1%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Folic acid3µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus77mg11%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium142mg3%
Sodium275mg11%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water39gN/A
Zinc2mg16%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
slow cooker cajun buffalo meatballs