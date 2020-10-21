  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Beef and Broccoli

October 21, 2020
Beef and broccoli are a match made in your slow cooker
slow cooker beef and broccoli
Courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Who needs takeout when you can make your favorite Chinese-American food at home? This stir-fry dish uses flank steak seasoned with soy sauce, garlic and ginger.

This recipe is courtesy of Ready Set Eat.

Ready in
8 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
8 h
(cook time)
6
Servings
255
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
101 Best Slow-Cooker Recipes
21 Slow Cooker Recipes for Christmas
Come Home to 6 Slow Cooker Recipes

Notes

For gluten free preparation, confirm all recipe ingredients are gluten free by reading product labels each time you make this recipe.

Ingredients

  • Pam Original No-Stick Cooking Spray
  • 1 Cup water, divided
  • 1/4 Cup La Choy Soy Sauce
  • 3 Tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon finely chopped garlic
  • 1 Tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 1/2 Pound beef flank steak
  • 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 (14.4-ounce) Birds Eye Tender Broccoli Cuts
  • Hot cooked rice, optional

Directions

Spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.

Stir together 3/4 cup water, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic and ginger in slow cooker.

Add beef; turn to coat with soy sauce mixture.

Cover; cook on low for seven and a half hours or on high for three and a half hours or until beef is tender.

Remove beef from slow cooker.

Combine cornstarch and remaining 1/4 cup water in small bowl; stir into slow cooker.

Cover; cook on high for 15 minutes or until sauce thickens.

Meanwhile, pull beef into shreds with two forks; cover to keep warm.

Place broccoli in microwave-safe bowl.

Cover; microwave on high for five minutes or until broccoli is thawed.

Add beef and broccoli to slow cooker; stir to combine.

Cover; cook on high for 15 minutes more or until mixture is hot.

Serve with rice, if desired. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving255
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol77mg26%
Protein27g54%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A21µg2%
Vitamin B121µg56%
Vitamin B60.8mg61.9%
Vitamin C61mg68%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.9mg6.1%
Vitamin K71µg59%
Calcium76mg8%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)58µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)58µg15%
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium49mg12%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg53%
Phosphorus285mg41%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium654mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.5%
Sodium671mg28%
Sugars, added7gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.9%
Water188gN/A
Zinc5mg43%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
slow cooker beef and broccoli