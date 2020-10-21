slow cooker beef and broccoli

Spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.

Stir together 3/4 cup water, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic and ginger in slow cooker.

Add beef; turn to coat with soy sauce mixture.

Cover; cook on low for seven and a half hours or on high for three and a half hours or until beef is tender.

Remove beef from slow cooker.

Combine cornstarch and remaining 1/4 cup water in small bowl; stir into slow cooker.

Cover; cook on high for 15 minutes or until sauce thickens.

Meanwhile, pull beef into shreds with two forks; cover to keep warm.

Place broccoli in microwave-safe bowl.

Cover; microwave on high for five minutes or until broccoli is thawed.

Add beef and broccoli to slow cooker; stir to combine.

Cover; cook on high for 15 minutes more or until mixture is hot.

Serve with rice, if desired.