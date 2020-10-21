slow cooker beef and broccoli

Who needs takeout when you can make your favorite Chinese-American food at home? This stir-fry dish uses flank steak seasoned with soy sauce, garlic and ginger.
Notes
For gluten free preparation, confirm all recipe ingredients are gluten free by reading product labels each time you make this recipe.
Ingredients
- Pam Original No-Stick Cooking Spray
- 1 Cup water, divided
- 1/4 Cup La Choy Soy Sauce
- 3 Tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon finely chopped garlic
- 1 Tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger
- 1 1/2 Pound beef flank steak
- 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 (14.4-ounce) Birds Eye Tender Broccoli Cuts
- Hot cooked rice, optional
Directions
Spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
Stir together 3/4 cup water, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic and ginger in slow cooker.
Add beef; turn to coat with soy sauce mixture.
Cover; cook on low for seven and a half hours or on high for three and a half hours or until beef is tender.
Remove beef from slow cooker.
Combine cornstarch and remaining 1/4 cup water in small bowl; stir into slow cooker.
Cover; cook on high for 15 minutes or until sauce thickens.
Meanwhile, pull beef into shreds with two forks; cover to keep warm.
Place broccoli in microwave-safe bowl.
Cover; microwave on high for five minutes or until broccoli is thawed.
Add beef and broccoli to slow cooker; stir to combine.
Cover; cook on high for 15 minutes more or until mixture is hot.
Serve with rice, if desired.