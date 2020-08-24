  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Baked Beans with Bacon

August 24, 2020 | 3:18pm
A slow cooker take on a signature side
Slow cooker baked beans with bacon

Courtesy of McCormick

In this instance, slow cooker cooking really means slow. Plan for these pinto beans baked with brown sugar, bacon and more to cook for four hours. 

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
4 h and 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
12
Servings
246
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 cans (15 ounces each) pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 Cup chopped onion
  • 4 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 Cup French's® Tomato Ketchup
  • 2/3 Cups water
  • 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 Cup molasses
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Ground Mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Allspice

Directions

Spray inside of slow cooker with no stick cooking spray. Place beans, onion and bacon in slow cooker.

Mix ketchup, water, brown sugar, molasses and spices in small bowl until blended. Pour over bean mixture; stir to coat. Cover.

Cook 4 hours on LOW. Stir before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving246
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar20gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Cholesterol6mg2%
Protein9g18%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A6µg1%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.1%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.4%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium99mg10%
Fiber6g25%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)31µg8%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium59mg14%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus138mg20%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium509mg11%
Sodium506mg21%
Sugars, added14gN/A
Water120gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8.1%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
