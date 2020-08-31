August 31, 2020 | 11:20am
For a super light and refreshing snack, put together this simple white bean salad made with red and yellow peppers, onions and cubed tomatoes.
Courtesy of BeanInstitute.com
Ingredients
For the salad
- 2 cans (15-16) ounce white beans, navy, cannellini, great northern
- 3-4 green onions, minced
- 1 large peeled tomato, cubed
- 1/2 sweet red pepper, chopped
- 1/2 sweet yellow pepper, chopped
For the dressing
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 4 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1-2 Tablespoon Splenda or sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
Directions
For the salad
Drain and rinse beans. Pour into a 3 quart bowl.
Add remaining vegetables.
For the dressing
In a small bowl, use a whisk or fork to combine dressing ingredients with 1 tablespoon of
Splenda or sugar.
Pour over beans and vegetables. Stir thoroughly to combine.
Taste test and add second tablespoon of sweetener if desired.
Serve in a salad bowl. Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator.
Additional optional ingredients: Jalapeño chiles, celery, cucumbers, more onion.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving73
Total Fat4g5%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated0.5g2.5%
Protein2g4%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A24µg3%
Vitamin C35mg39%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.1%
Vitamin K18µg15%
Calcium28mg3%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)41µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)41µg10%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.3%
Phosphorus35mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium241mg5%
Sodium9mgN/A
Water49gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.3%