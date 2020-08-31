  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Simple White Bean Salad

August 31, 2020 | 11:20am
Colorful and refreshing
Courtesy of BeanInstitute.com

For a super light and refreshing snack, put together this simple white bean salad made with red and yellow peppers, onions and cubed tomatoes.

Ready in
15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
73
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the salad

  • 2 cans (15-16) ounce white beans, navy, cannellini, great northern
  • 3-4 green onions, minced
  • 1 large peeled tomato, cubed
  • 1/2 sweet red pepper, chopped
  • 1/2 sweet yellow pepper, chopped

For the dressing

  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1-2 Tablespoon Splenda or sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Dijon mustard

Directions

For the salad

Drain and rinse beans. Pour into a 3 quart bowl.

Add remaining vegetables.

For the dressing

In a small bowl, use a whisk or fork to combine dressing ingredients with 1 tablespoon of
Splenda or sugar.

Pour over beans and vegetables. Stir thoroughly to combine.

Taste test and add second tablespoon of sweetener if desired.

Serve in a salad bowl. Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator.

Additional optional ingredients: Jalapeño chiles, celery, cucumbers, more onion.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving73
Total Fat4g5%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated0.5g2.5%
Protein2g4%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A24µg3%
Vitamin C35mg39%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.1%
Vitamin K18µg15%
Calcium28mg3%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)41µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)41µg10%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.3%
Phosphorus35mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium241mg5%
Sodium9mgN/A
Water49gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.3%
Tags
beans
bell peppers
best recipes
onions
tomatoes