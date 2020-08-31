Simple White Bean Salad

In a small bowl, use a whisk or fork to combine dressing ingredients with 1 tablespoon of

Splenda or sugar.

Pour over beans and vegetables. Stir thoroughly to combine.

Taste test and add second tablespoon of sweetener if desired.

Serve in a salad bowl. Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator.

Additional optional ingredients: Jalapeño chiles, celery, cucumbers, more onion.