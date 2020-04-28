April 28, 2020
Photo courtesy of Sue Nakashima
This simple recipe for shoyu chicken comes straight from Hawaii. The recipe is courtesy of one of the most iconic grocery stores in Maui — Pukalani Superette which has been in business since 1955.
This recipe is courtesy of Sue Nakashima, second generation owner of Pukalani Superette.
Ingredients
- 5 Pounds chicken thighs – skin on
- 2 Cups Aloha Shoyu – that’s Hawaii's go-to brand but if you can’t get it any soy sauce will do
- 2 Cups white sugar
- 2 Tablespoons garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon ginger, minced
- 1/4 Cup sherry wine
Directions
Combine all ingredients and marinate for 24 hours
Bake chicken in marinating liquid at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes, or until the skins are golden brown.
This yields 24 pieces of chicken.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving864
Total Fat47g73%
Sugar50gN/A
Saturated13g64%
Cholesterol278mg93%
Protein52g100%
Carbs55g18%
Vitamin A65µg7%
Vitamin B122µg73%
Vitamin B61mg85%
Vitamin C0.7mg0.8%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E0.6mg4%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium46mg5%
Fiber0.6g2.3%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg4%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium100mg24%
Monounsaturated20gN/A
Niacin (B3)15mg91%
Phosphorus556mg79%
Polyunsaturated10gN/A
Potassium876mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg40.8%
Sodium3733mg100%
Sugars, added50gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.4%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water242gN/A
Zinc4mg39%