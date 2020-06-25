  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Crushed Orange Shaved Ice

June 25, 2020 | 4:27pm
Make this Hawaiian staple at home
Photo courtesy of Mccormick

Shaved ice is an iconic dessert in Hawaii, but that doesn't mean you can't make it at home. All you need is simple syrup, food coloring and water. 

Recipe courtesy of Mccormick 

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups sugar
  • 1 Cup water
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Orange Extract
  • 8 drops McCormick® Yellow Food Color
  • 2 drops McCormick® Red Food Color

Directions

Bring sugar and water to boil in small saucepan on medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Boil 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in orange extract and food colors.

Cool to room temperature. Pour into squeeze bottle for easier serving. Pour syrup over shaved ice.

