Savory Carrot Waffles

October 29, 2020 | 11:37am
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling
Dollop these spice-packed chickpea flour and carrot waffles with yogurt, green onions and cilantro sprigs.
This recipe by Lisa Futterman appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the waffle
- 8 medium carrots, grated (about 1 generous cup grated carrots)
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 1 shallot, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 Cup chickpea flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon garam masala
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
For the toppings
- 1 Cup plain yogurt
- 1/2 Cup cilantro sprigs
- 1/4 Cup sliced green onions
Directions
For the waffle
For the waffles, combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.
Cook in a greased, preheated waffle iron.
For the toppings
Serve waffles hot with yogurt, cilantro, green onions.
Servings5
Calories Per Serving144
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Cholesterol70mg23%
Protein7g15%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A864µg96%
Vitamin B120.3µg13.9%
Vitamin B60.3mg21.6%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.6%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K29µg24%
Calcium152mg15%
Fiber4g18%
Folate (food)79µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)79µg20%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium40mg10%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus201mg29%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium563mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.3%
Sodium451mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.9%
Water160gN/A
Zinc1mg10%