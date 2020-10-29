  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Savory Carrot Waffles

October 29, 2020 | 11:37am
Who ever said waffles have to be sweet?
Carrot waffles
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Dollop these spice-packed chickpea flour and carrot waffles with yogurt, green onions and cilantro sprigs. 

This recipe by Lisa Futterman appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
40 m
20 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
144
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the waffle

  • 8 medium carrots, grated (about 1 generous cup grated carrots)
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped
  • 1 shallot, chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 Cup chickpea flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt

For the toppings

  • 1 Cup plain yogurt
  • 1/2 Cup cilantro sprigs
  • 1/4 Cup sliced green onions

Directions

For the waffle

For the waffles, combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.

Cook in a greased, preheated waffle iron.

 

For the toppings

Serve waffles hot with yogurt, cilantro, green onions.

Nutritional Facts
Servings5
Calories Per Serving144
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Cholesterol70mg23%
Protein7g15%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A864µg96%
Vitamin B120.3µg13.9%
Vitamin B60.3mg21.6%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.6%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K29µg24%
Calcium152mg15%
Fiber4g18%
Folate (food)79µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)79µg20%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium40mg10%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus201mg29%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium563mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.3%
Sodium451mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.9%
Water160gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
appetizer
best recipes
carrots
Thanksgiving
waffles
carrot waffles