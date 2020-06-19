Salsa Perezoso

June 19, 2020 | 2:05pm
Photo courtesy of Frida’s Table Salsa
This salsa recipe has a delicate blend of spicy and sweet ingredients that are perfect for brightening up your summer.
Recipe courtesy of Frida’s Table Salsa
Ingredients
- 1/2 sweet onion
- 6 cloves garlic
- 1 stalk green onion
- 1 Pound fresh tomatoes, 4 to 5 medium-sized tomatoes
- 1 whole poblano
- 1 whole jalapeño
- 1 piece guajillo – about 1/2” by 1”
- 2 pieces chile de arbol – each about 1” long
- 1/4 bunch fresh cilantro – about 1/8 cup
- 1/4 Teaspoon dried oregano flowers
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon ground chipotle
- 1 Tablespoon kosher salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 Cup water
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°.
Place first eight ingredients onto a sheet pan and roast in the oven until they are charred, about 45 to 50 minutes. Allow
to cool slightly.
Add the charred chiles, tomatoes and onions and the rest of the ingredients to a blender/food processor and blend for 45 seconds to one minute to achieve a smooth texture. Blend for less time if you like your salsa chunky.
Chill and serve. With tortilla chips, pita chips, raw veggies, whatever you like.