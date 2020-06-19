Salsa Perezoso

Preheat oven to 375°.

Place first eight ingredients onto a sheet pan and roast in the oven until they are charred, about 45 to 50 minutes. Allow

to cool slightly.

Add the charred chiles, tomatoes and onions and the rest of the ingredients to a blender/food processor and blend for 45 seconds to one minute to achieve a smooth texture. Blend for less time if you like your salsa chunky.

Chill and serve. With tortilla chips, pita chips, raw veggies, whatever you like.