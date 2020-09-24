sage and turkey pot pie soup

Replace your typical pot pie recipe with this soup-tastic take on the traditional dinner recipe.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 Cup chopped onion
- 2 packages McCormick® Turkey Gravy Mix
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Rubbed Sage
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
- 2 Cups Kitchen Basics® All Natural Unsalted Chicken Stock
- 2 Cups half-and-half
- 2 Cups chopped roast turkey
- 2 Cups frozen mixed vegetables
- 1 package (14 ounces) refrigerated pie crusts, (2 crusts)
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F.
Melt butter in medium saucepan on medium-high heat.
Add onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender.
Add flour, Gravy Mixes, sage and garlic powder; stir with wire whisk until well mixed.
Gradually stir in broth and half-and-half until well blended.
Bring to boil.
Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.
Stir in turkey and mixed vegetables; simmer 5 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, unroll pie crusts.
Cut out 3 large circles from each crust.
Place on baking sheet.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown.
To serve soup, ladle into soup bowls and top each with 1 crust.