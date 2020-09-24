sage and turkey pot pie soup

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Melt butter in medium saucepan on medium-high heat.

Add onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender.

Add flour, Gravy Mixes, sage and garlic powder; stir with wire whisk until well mixed.

Gradually stir in broth and half-and-half until well blended.

Bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.

Stir in turkey and mixed vegetables; simmer 5 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, unroll pie crusts.

Cut out 3 large circles from each crust.

Place on baking sheet.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown.

To serve soup, ladle into soup bowls and top each with 1 crust.