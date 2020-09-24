  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Sage and Turkey Pot Pie Soup

September 24, 2020 | 2:46pm
Topped with a pie crust topper
Sage and turkey pot pie soup

Courtesy of McCormick

Replace your typical pot pie recipe with this soup-tastic take on the traditional dinner recipe. 

Ready in
40 m
15 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
6
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 1 Cup chopped onion
  • 2 packages McCormick® Turkey Gravy Mix
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Rubbed Sage
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
  • 2 Cups Kitchen Basics® All Natural Unsalted Chicken Stock
  • 2 Cups half-and-half
  • 2 Cups chopped roast turkey
  • 2 Cups frozen mixed vegetables
  • 1 package (14 ounces) refrigerated pie crusts, (2 crusts)

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Melt butter in medium saucepan on medium-high heat.

Add onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender.

Add flour, Gravy Mixes, sage and garlic powder; stir with wire whisk until well mixed.

Gradually stir in broth and half-and-half until well blended.

Bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.

Stir in turkey and mixed vegetables; simmer 5 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, unroll pie crusts.

Cut out 3 large circles from each crust.

Place on baking sheet.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown.

To serve soup, ladle into soup bowls and top each with 1 crust.

