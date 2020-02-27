  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Rosemary Pear Mimosas

February 27, 2020 | 4:27pm
A tart and stylish twist on a brunch classic
Photo courtesy of Bits and Bites

Rosemary pear mimosas are going to be your new brunch essential. The pear juice provides a tart and unique flavor, and the rosemary adds a sophisticated finishing touch. Your friends are going to be begging for the drink recipe.

Recipe courtesy of Bits and Bites

Ready in
3 m
2 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 parts champagne
  • 1 part pear juice
  • 1 sprig of rosemary, to garnish
  • 1 slice of pear, to garnish

Directions

Pour all of the ingredients into a glass, stir and add the garnish. 

best recipes
brunch
champagne
mimosa
pear
rosemary
brunch drinks