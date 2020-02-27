February 27, 2020 | 4:27pm
Photo courtesy of Bits and Bites
Rosemary pear mimosas are going to be your new brunch essential. The pear juice provides a tart and unique flavor, and the rosemary adds a sophisticated finishing touch. Your friends are going to be begging for the drink recipe.
Recipe courtesy of Bits and Bites
Ingredients
- 2 parts champagne
- 1 part pear juice
- 1 sprig of rosemary, to garnish
- 1 slice of pear, to garnish
Directions
Pour all of the ingredients into a glass, stir and add the garnish.