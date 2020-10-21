Root vegetable latkes with beet applesauce

Stir together potatoes, rutabaga, parsnips, celery root and onion in a large bowl.

Add eggs, flour and salt; mix well until thoroughly combined.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Form patties by lightly packing the mixture into a ¼ cup measure; drop 4 to 5 mounds of the mixture into the hot oil.

Flatten them into 3-inch rounds with a spatula.

Cook until the bottoms are deeply browned, 5 to 6 minutes.

Flip and cook on the other side, about 4 minutes or until browned.

Transfer to a baking sheet lined with paper towels.

If you’re serving immediately, keep your first batch warm in a single layer in a 200-degree oven while you cook the rest.

Remove any veggie shreds from oil left in skillet.

If skillet is dry, add 1 to 2 more tablespoons of oil, and when hot, continue making latkes.

(Latkes may be refrigerated overnight or frozen. Reheat in a single layer at 425 until sizzling and crisp, 6 to 10 minutes.)

Before serving, sprinkle with the flaky salt.

Serve with the beet applesauce.